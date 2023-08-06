Ed Sheeran Pauses Concert to Announce Sex of Concert Goers' Baby.

Ed Sheeran is helping a family in the most "Perfect" way!

The music superstar, 32, paused his show in Kansas City on Saturday to honor a couple's wishes that he reveal the sex of their soon-to-be baby. The singer-songwriter then posted a clip of the on-stage moment to Instagram on Saturday — showing the pair's reaction in the crowd as it all went down.

"My first gender reveal," Sheeran captioned his post of the sweet reveal.

In another angle of the moment at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, posted on Twitter, the couple — who appeared to be holding a sign — passed an envelope through the crowd to a Sheeran on stage.

"I will go back to singing 'Perfect', but I feel like this is the first time, sort of thing" the singer said in his Instagram video, before ramping up the tension by saying "here we go" a few times as he ripped a piece of paper out of the envelope. Sheeran quickly read it and proclaimed, "It's a girl!"

The crowd let out a delighted cheer as the camera panned to the happy couple — a woman in a white dress and a man in a backwards cap — as they smiled joyfully. The mom-to-be then turned to the future father of her child and gave him a celebratory hug.

Sheeran then wished the couple well, touching on his own experience as a parent.

"Can I just say as a father of two daughters, it's very awesome. It's very awesome. Congratulations."

Just last week, the singer — whose concerts have been filled with Backstreet Boys karaoke, an appearance from Eminem in Detroit, and more surprises — took a + - = ÷ x ("Mathematics") Tour pitstop in Chicago to visit the well-known hotdog stand The Wieners Circle.

The location, known for its loud, rude treatment of customers, allowed Sheeran to serve some dogs and even subjected him to harsh comments as part of the bit.

“We’re gonna have Ed Sheeran here at the motherf----er Wiener’s Circle and I’m gonna teach that wanker how to make a f---ing hot dog," employees could be heard announcing on Sheeran's Instagram clip.

Ed Sheeran performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star in Texas in May 2023. Theo Wargo/Getty

The same employee told Sheeran fans to “shut the f--- up” and “shove [a hotdog] up your a--" in the clip, where they hurled insults at the Grammy winner.

“This place is legendary [in] Chicago for serving hot dogs and insulting their customers. I loved it. See you at the stadium tonight x," Sheeran wrote on Instagram.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sheeran also reflected on his weekend in Chicago earlier in the week, as he revealed on Instagram that he "broke the attendance record at Soldier Field in Chicago this weekend, played a subtract show to a pin drop silence crowd, got shouted at serving hotdogs, and got a new tattoo.”

“Chicago! We’ve broken the ticket record for tonight,” he also told the crowd, per a tweet from the venue. “This is the largest concert that’s ever been here. There’s 73,000 of you here tonight! Thank you so much for giving me your Saturday night.”