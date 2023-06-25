Ed Sheeran Opens His Own Concert After Opener Khalid Is Involved in Car Accident

Ed Sheeran is a class act!

At the most recent stop on his + - = ÷ x ("Mathematics") Tour on Saturday, the “Shape of You” singer performed his usual setlist — multiplied by two.

The British singer-songwriter, 32, took the stage earlier than expected at the FedEx Field show in Maryland when his opening act Khalid wasn’t able to perform. According to Sheeran, the “Young Dumb & Broke” singer, 25, was involved in a car accident.

“He is recovering, and we wish him the best,” he explained in a fan-captured video of his unplanned opening set.

“And I’m going to say this after every song because if people don’t know who was going to be the opening act today, people are going to be walking in being like, ‘This show isn’t what I thought it was,’” he joked. “‘I thought there would be more fireworks.’”

The four-time Grammy winner saved the theatrics for later in the show, opting for a stripped-down approach to start.

Taking the stage in a plain white T-shirt and black joggers, he performed a 30-minute acoustic set of songs from his newest album, - (Subtract), including “No Strings” and “Sycamore,” an emotional track about his wife’s cancer diagnosis.

In a video of the set captured by a concert-goer, Sheeran said he enjoyed filling the opening slot.

“Usually when I start playing, it’s like pitch-black and now I get to see everyone. It’s awesome,” the “Perfect” singer told the crowd. “This is pretty fun.”

He continued, “I kind of feel like when you’re the main act, there’s a bunch of pressure because people have paid to see you but I feel like when you’re the opening act you’re sort of like, ‘Let’s have fun. Let’s play songs.’”

The experience also led the father of two to reflect on his early days as a musician.

“I used to open up for people a lot when I was like 16, 17, 18,” he said. “And it was in the time of MySpace. I used to have cards that I would give people: ‘Check me out on MySpace, MySpace.com/EdSheeran.’”

In another fan-recorded video captured between songs, the star said, “I just want to say, before I introduce this next song, that I really hope Khalid gets well soon and that he’ll be joining us in Boston.”

Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston is the next stop on Sheeran’s first stateside tour in almost five years. See a full list of his North American tour dates here.