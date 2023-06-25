Entertainment Music Ed Sheeran Opens His Own Concert After Opener Khalid Is Involved in Car Accident "I really hope Khalid gets well soon and that he’ll be joining us in Boston," the singer said during the unplanned opening set at his June 24 show By Bailey Richards Bailey Richards Twitter Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 25, 2023 04:58PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Ed Sheeran opened his own concert on June 24 after opening act Khalid was involved in a car accident. Photo: Arturo Holmes/WireImage; Gregg DeGuire/Getty Ed Sheeran is a class act! At the most recent stop on his + - = ÷ x ("Mathematics") Tour on Saturday, the “Shape of You” singer performed his usual setlist — multiplied by two. The British singer-songwriter, 32, took the stage earlier than expected at the FedEx Field show in Maryland when his opening act Khalid wasn’t able to perform. According to Sheeran, the “Young Dumb & Broke” singer, 25, was involved in a car accident. “He is recovering, and we wish him the best,” he explained in a fan-captured video of his unplanned opening set. Ed Sheeran's Record-Breaking Metlife Stadium Shows Grossed $18 Million with 173k+ Fans in Attendance “And I’m going to say this after every song because if people don’t know who was going to be the opening act today, people are going to be walking in being like, ‘This show isn’t what I thought it was,’” he joked. “‘I thought there would be more fireworks.’” The four-time Grammy winner saved the theatrics for later in the show, opting for a stripped-down approach to start. Taking the stage in a plain white T-shirt and black joggers, he performed a 30-minute acoustic set of songs from his newest album, - (Subtract), including “No Strings” and “Sycamore,” an emotional track about his wife’s cancer diagnosis. Ed Sheeran Plays Bartender During Surprise Appearance at Atlanta Brewery: 'Beers on Me!' In a video of the set captured by a concert-goer, Sheeran said he enjoyed filling the opening slot. “Usually when I start playing, it’s like pitch-black and now I get to see everyone. It’s awesome,” the “Perfect” singer told the crowd. “This is pretty fun.” He continued, “I kind of feel like when you’re the main act, there’s a bunch of pressure because people have paid to see you but I feel like when you’re the opening act you’re sort of like, ‘Let’s have fun. Let’s play songs.’” Ed Sheeran Says Wife Cherry Seaborn Wants to 'Ignore' Public Attention: 'She's Always Been a Private Person' The experience also led the father of two to reflect on his early days as a musician. “I used to open up for people a lot when I was like 16, 17, 18,” he said. “And it was in the time of MySpace. I used to have cards that I would give people: ‘Check me out on MySpace, MySpace.com/EdSheeran.’” Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. In another fan-recorded video captured between songs, the star said, “I just want to say, before I introduce this next song, that I really hope Khalid gets well soon and that he’ll be joining us in Boston.” Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston is the next stop on Sheeran’s first stateside tour in almost five years. See a full list of his North American tour dates here.