Ed Sheeran Reveals Why He'll Only Perform at the Super Bowl If He's 'Joining Someone Else'

The singer-songwriter says he has no plans currently to take the coveted Halftime stage

Sadie Bell
Sadie Bell
Sadie Bell is a Digital News Writer on the Music team at PEOPLE.
Updated on August 16, 2023 04:20PM EDT

If you were betting on Ed Sheeran as the next Super Bowl Halftime performer, you may want to think again. 

The singer-songwriter, 32, shared that he’s not all that interested at the moment in taking on the coveted performance and what many consider to be a career milestone.

He spoke to Andy Cohen about the possibility on Andy Cohen’s Deep & Shallow Podcast on SiriusXM ahead of a special performance in New York. The “Shape of You” singer said, “I think that would be the only way that I would do it, is if I was joining someone else.”

Ed Sheeran and Andy Cohen attend as Ed Sheeran performs live for SiriusXM
Ed Sheeran and Andy Cohen in the Hamptons on Aug. 14, 2023.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Sheeran further explained that he feels the performance is “an American thing” and that his more stripped-down style wouldn’t translate to the NFL stage.

“I don't have pizazz,” he said, mentioning how his live show doesn’t necessarily compare to other iconic Halftime stars like Prince, Michael Jackson, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and Beyoncé. “Like, all of these amazing performers — I'm just not that. I'm not gonna have dancers on stage. I'm not gonna have fireworks and blah blah.”

“I just can’t, that’s not me,” he continued. “I don’t think that anyone wants to see me do the Super Bowl either.”

Ed Sheeran performs live for SiriusXM at the Stephen Talkhouse on August 14, 2023
Ed Sheeran performs in the Hamptons on Aug. 14, 2023.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

After joking that he “could wear sparkles for it,” he repeated, “I think I would do it as a guest.”

The “Perfect” singer also confirmed he had once been in talks to be a guest at a recent Halftime show. He shared that for Super Bowl 50 in 2016, in which Coldplay, Beyoncé and Bruno Mars played, there was consideration that he would join the British band to play his song “Thinking Out Loud.” 

On the podcast, he also shared an update about the rerecording of one of his collaborations with Taylor Swift. When Cohen asked if he had already recorded a new version of “End Game,” his song with the pop star and the rapper Future on her 2017 album Reputation, he said, “No, I haven't. No. No. But 1989 (Taylor's Version) is the next one coming out. That's the next one.”

The “Bad Habits” singer is currently on his ongoing + - = ÷ x ("Mathematics") Tour, which has seen him making tour stops in all kinds of unexpected places, from the Lego Store in Minnesota to getting behind the counter at Chicago hotdog stand The Wieners Circle.

