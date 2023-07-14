Ed Sheeran's New Wax Figure Unveiled in Germany — See the Resemblance!

Sheeran is currently touring the country in support of his latest studio album, 'Subtract'

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 14, 2023 03:20PM EDT
Ed Sheeran wax figure gets unveiled at Panoptikum Hamburg on July 13, 2023 in Hamburg, Germany.
Wax Ed Sheeran; Real Ed Sheeran. Photo:

Tristar Media/Getty, Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Ed Sheeran's got his very own wax figure now.

The "Shape of You" singer's wax figure was unveiled earlier this week at the Panoptikum Hamburg wax museum in Germany.

In true Sheeran fashion, the wax figure sports a black T-shirt, jeans, red sneakers and has a guitar over its shoulders. It also has Sheeran's signature shaggy, red hair and short beard.

The singer-songwriter's figure joins several high-profile wax figures like Angelina Jolie, Queen Elizabeth II, Karl Lagerfeld and Henry VIII.

In similar wax news, Jack Harlow's lookalike was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas earlier this week.

Ed Sheeran wax figure gets unveiled at Panoptikum Hamburg on July 13, 2023 in Hamburg, Germany.
Ed Sheeran wax figure in Germany.

Tristar Media/Getty

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Sheeran, 32, stopped by the Tobin Community Center in Boston to perform alongside the young musicians before headlining his own concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, later that night.

“Morning off in Boston so went to surprise this kids music group, was so fun,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. “Onto the second stadium show now see ya later x.”

In the beginning of the clip, Sheeran could be heard singing an a cappella snippet of “The Hills of Aberfeldy” from his new album Subtract.

Ed Sheeran wax figure gets unveiled at Panoptikum Hamburg on July 13, 2023 in Hamburg, Germany.
Ed Sheeran wax figure in Germany.

Tristar Media/Getty

“You guys are fantastic. Thanks for letting me play with you,” he spoke into the mic while plugging in his acoustic guitar.

“I heard you love ‘Eyes Closed,’” he added before the video cut to him performing his latest single with the youth group as musical accompaniment.

Sheeran is traveling the country on his Subtract tour, in support of his latest studio album with the same name.

The "Shivers" singer announced the album in March and said it covered a difficult period.

"I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be. Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art," he said in a release.

"Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings. I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week, I replaced a decade's worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts," he added.

English singer Ed Sheeran arrives for the US premiere of "Extraction 2" at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on June 12, 2023.
Ed Sheeran in June 2023.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Since then, he also released a Disney+ docuseries titled The Sum of It All, where he opened up about wife Cherry's cancer diagnosis and the death of his close friend Jamal Edwards.

Related Articles
Tameka Raymond at Lupus LA's Hollywood Bag Ladies Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 17, 2017
Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Asks Georgia Officials to Drain Lake Where Her Son Died in Jet Ski Accident
Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023
Hilary Duff Is Roasted by Husband Matthew Koma for Falling Asleep — and Contradicting Her Own Song
Aliana Lohan Interview
Aliana Lohan Says She's 'Never Felt' the 'Shadow' of Sister Lindsay's Fame: I'm 'Born to Do This' (Exclusive)
Similarities Between Lisa Marie and Elvis's Deaths
Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Reveals Tragic Similarities to Dad Elvis Presley's Death
Latto performs during day one of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park on July 07, 2023
Latto Reacts After Concertgoer Throws Object on Stage: 'Want Your Ass Beat?'
Demi Lovato press art
Demi Lovato Shares 'Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version)' Featuring Slash, Announces New Album 'Revamped'
Demi Lovato visits SiriusXM Studios
Demi Lovato Says She Still Has Vision, Hearing Impairment After 2018 Overdose: A 'Constant Reminder'
Joe Jonas attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones
Joe Jonas Reveals Embarrassing Moment He Pooped Himself on Stage: ‘Such Is Life’
Selena Gomez Asks TikTok Why Sheâs Single and is Shocked by âRudeâ Responseâ: âYou Have Bad Tasteâ
Selena Gomez Asks TikTok Why She's Single and Is Shocked by 'Rude' Response': 'You Have Bad Taste'
Billie Eilish attends the World Premiere Of "Barbie"
Billie Eilish Was 'Purely Inspired' to Write 'Barbie' Track 'What Was I Made For?' After Overcoming Self-Doubt
Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California
Lisa Marie Presley Had 'Longterm Complication' from Bariatric Surgery, Was 'Feverish for Months': Coroner
Troye Sivan
Troye Sivan Announces First New Album in 5 Years with 'Something to Give Each Other' as He Drops Disco Anthem 'Rush'
Dita Von Teese
Dita Von Teese Bringing 'Personal Obsessions and Fantasies' to the Stage in New Vegas Burlesque Show (Exclusive)
chris martin and backstreet boys
Backstreet Boys React to Coldplay's Live Cover of 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)': 'Truly an Honor'
Juanes at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, FL on April 14, 2021
Juanes' Concert at SummerStage Halted Due to 'Excessive Crowds': 'Safety' Always 'Comes First'
Aliana Lohan
Aliana Lohan Says She Wants Her 'Uplifting' New Music to Make People Dance Their 'Heart Out' (Exclusive)