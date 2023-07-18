Ed Sheeran Makes Surprise Appearance at NYC's Blue Note Jazz Club

Ed Sheeran sure knows how to make a surprise appearance.

On Monday night, the British singer shocked audience members at Blue Note jazz club in New York City when he took the stage for an impromptu performance with Frédéric Yonnet.

Sheeran, 32, played hits like “Shape of You,” Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition,” Nina Simone’s “Be My Husband" and Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine” with Yonnet, a longtime friend and collaborator.

In the past, Sheeran and Yonnet, a French harmonica virtuoso, have teamed up to perform "Thinking Out Loud."

"Grateful for Ed Sheeran gracing the Blue Note stage with a magical surprise impromptu performance with incredible harmonica master Frédéric Yonnet," the jazz club wrote on Instagram.



Adding, "You never know who’s going to show up at Blue Note! 💙"

Yonnet will be performing at the jazz club for two more nights this week and is also set to play the Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa later this month alongside Mary J. Blige, Chance the Rapper, Anderson .Paak, Robert Glasper and Dave Chappelle.

As for surprise appearances, the "Shivers" singer welcomed Eminem at his show in Detroit on Saturday to perform a cover of his hits "Lose Yourself" and "Stan."

"I wondered if I can play you a cover of an Eminem song tonight," Sheeran first asked cheering fans at Ford Field, as seen in various videos from the moment shared on social media. "I think you know it. We rehearsed it today — see how it goes."

After Sheeran cut into an acoustic version of the 8 Mile soundtrack song, Eminem appeared on stage and began rapping.

Earlier this month, Sheeran also surprised the Boston Music Project Youth Group when he stopped by the Tobin Community Center in Boston to perform alongside the young musicians before headlining his own concert at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, later that night.

“Morning off in Boston so went to surprise this kids music group, was so fun,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. “Onto the second stadium show now see ya later x.”

Sheeran is currently touring the country in support of his latest studio album Subtract. His next show will be Saturday at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.