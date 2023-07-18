Ed Sheeran Makes Surprise Appearance at NYC's Blue Note Jazz Club

Over the weekend, Sheeran shocked his audience in Detroit when he brought out Eminem for a performance

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 18, 2023 02:21PM EDT
Ed Sheeran surprised unsuspecting fans at the legendary Blue Note Jazz Club
Ed Sheeran . Photo:

Dervon Dixon

Ed Sheeran sure knows how to make a surprise appearance.

On Monday night, the British singer shocked audience members at Blue Note jazz club in New York City when he took the stage for an impromptu performance with Frédéric Yonnet.

Sheeran, 32, played hits like “Shape of You,” Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition,” Nina Simone’s “Be My Husband" and Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine” with Yonnet, a longtime friend and collaborator.

In the past, Sheeran and Yonnet, a French harmonica virtuoso, have teamed up to perform "Thinking Out Loud."

"Grateful for Ed Sheeran gracing the Blue Note stage with a magical surprise impromptu performance with incredible harmonica master Frédéric Yonnet," the jazz club wrote on Instagram.

Adding, "You never know who’s going to show up at Blue Note! 💙"

Yonnet will be performing at the jazz club for two more nights this week and is also set to play the Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa later this month alongside Mary J. Blige, Chance the Rapper, Anderson .Paak, Robert Glasper and Dave Chappelle.

As for surprise appearances, the "Shivers" singer welcomed Eminem at his show in Detroit on Saturday to perform a cover of his hits "Lose Yourself" and "Stan."

"I wondered if I can play you a cover of an Eminem song tonight," Sheeran first asked cheering fans at Ford Field, as seen in various videos from the moment shared on social media. "I think you know it. We rehearsed it today — see how it goes."

After Sheeran cut into an acoustic version of the 8 Mile soundtrack song, Eminem appeared on stage and began rapping.

Earlier this month, Sheeran also surprised the Boston Music Project Youth Group when he stopped by the Tobin Community Center in Boston to perform alongside the young musicians before headlining his own concert at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, later that night.

“Morning off in Boston so went to surprise this kids music group, was so fun,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. “Onto the second stadium show now see ya later x.”

Sheeran is currently touring the country in support of his latest studio album Subtract. His next show will be Saturday at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.

Related Articles
Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022
Drake Tells Crowd He's 'Deeply Disappointed' to Have 'No Bras' Thrown at Him During Montreal Concert
Olivia Rodrigo attends the revealing of the #vampireOR2 Shorts challenge and premiere the video for her single "vampire"
Olivia Rodrigo Says She Almost Cut the 'Fame F---er' Line in 'Vampire' Because It Was 'Not Relatable'
Demi Lovato visits SiriusXM Studios
Demi Lovato Reveals How She Came Out to Her Parents: 'It Took Me Until I Was 25'
Ricky martin performing
Ricky Martin's Twin Sons Join Him Onstage for Surprise Appearance amid Divorce from Jwan Yosef
Selena Gomez attends a private screening of "Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me"
Selena Gomez Shares Raw Video of Her 'Best, Most Sincere Moments' Making 'Lose You to Love Me'
will.i.am and Britney Spears
Will.i.am Teases New Collaboration with Britney Spears on Twitter
Normani and Seattle Seahawks Player DK Metcalf Make Their Relationship Instagram Official
Normani and Seattle Seahawks Wide Receiver DK Metcalf Make Their Relationship Instagram Official
Usher performs at the 2023 Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 04, 2023
Usher Gives Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Sweet Shout-Out at Last Las Vegas Show of the Summer: 'My GOAT, My Love'
Bebe Rexha and Keyan Safyari attend Bebe Rexha's "Bebe" Album Release Event
Bebe Rexha Shares Text Seemingly from Boyfriend Keyan Safyari Criticizing Her Weight and Hinting at Breakup
Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande Separates from Husband Dalton Gomez After 2 Years of Marriage: Source
Andrew Barth Feldman photographed in New York City on Sunday, April 16, 2023. photo by Stephanie Diani, grooming by Erin Anderson, styling by Brian Meller
Andrew Barth Feldman Opens Up About How OCD and College Breakups Inspired His Debut Album (Exclusive)
Eminem, Ed Sheeran
Eminem Joins Ed Sheeran Onstage in Detroit for Surprise Duets of 'Lose Yourself' and 'Stan'
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift Becomes First Female Artist to Have 4 Albums on Billboard Top 10 at Same Time
Halle Bailey and DDG
Halle Bailey's Boyfriend DDG Appears to Call Her Out and Admit to Being 'Insecure' in New Song 'Famous'
Gloria Carter Roxanne Wiltshire
JAY-Z's Mother Gloria Carter and Wife Roxanne Wiltshire Make Red Carpet Debut as Newlyweds
Taylor Swift Votes
Taylor Swift Urges Fans to Make Their 'Voice Heard' as She Votes Early in Nashville