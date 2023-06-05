Ed Sheeran Learns How to Make Philly Cheesesteaks and Then Serves Them to Fans

“It’s cheesesteak time,” said Ed Sheeran before popping into Philip’s Steaks in Philadelphia for a lesson

Published on June 5, 2023 01:54 PM
British singer Ed Sheeran arrives for the premiere of the Disney+ music docu-series "Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All" at The Times Center in New York City on May 2, 2023.
Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Though not born and raised, Ed Sheeran is "iiiiiiiiiiinnnnnnnn south Philadelphia" — and fitting in just fine.

While in the Pennsylvania city, the “Shape of You” singer served lines of his fans Philly's most iconic sandwich: the cheesesteak. 

In a video Sheeran posted to his Instagram, the Grammy award winning artist visited Philip’s Steaks in South Philadelphia where he learned to cook an authentic Philly cheesesteak. 

“It’s cheesesteak time,” Sheeran states in the car as he pulls past a crowd of fans queueing for a cheesesteak. 

Sheeran introduces the owners, Philip and Joseph Baldino, who walked the British singer through all the steps to making a perfect Philly cheesesteak. Joseph explains that the filling is “slabs of ribeye.” Philip jumps in telling Sheeran, “I’ll show you how to make the first one, then you can make the next one,” as he begins assembling the sandwich.

“This is whiz cheese,” he explains, pointing to a vat of the gooey, melty cheese sauce the city’s best known for. 

Sheeran then tries his hand at making a sandwich, chopping and flipping the slabs of meat, before brandishing his creation with a drizzle of whiz. 

He serves his first customer and asks, “Tell me what you think?” The woman takes a bite from the sandwich. “It’s perfect,” she says with a big thumbs up. 

Sheeran continues to serve ravenous fans his cheesesteaks while Joseph offers his opinions on Sheeran’s sandwich making skills. “This is beyond unbelievable,” Joseph says. “I think Ed might just be a little bit better than my brother Philip for the first time making a cheesesteak.”

The singer asks some of his fans they’re opinions on his cheesesteak. Several say that it’s a “10 out of 10,” and one saying “it’s really good.” 

"That was really fun,” says Sheeran before hopping back into his car.

The award winning artist has made pop-in appearances to serve his fans before. 

In May, the singer made a surprise appearance at an Atlanta brewery, where he poured pints and sang a few tunes hours before his headlining stadium show.

He shared a video to Instagram that showed him stopping by SweetWater Brewing Company the same day he was set to play Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

"So I’m in Atlanta and I've been told that there are some breweries that are good in Atlanta so I'm gonna go to this brewery, serve some beers, play a gig, and then buy everyone in the beer garden drinks," he said in the clip. "Beer’s on me."

After a short tour of the facilities, where he checked out a beer made of hemp and a canning line, Sheeran hopped behind the bar to serve the starstruck customers.

He then headed outside to the beer garden for a short acoustic set, during which he played "Eyes Closed" and "Perfect."

"For one hour, drinks are on me," he told the crowd. "Enjoy the free beers!"

