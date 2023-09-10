Ed Sheeran Announces Postponement of Las Vegas Show Hour Before: ‘I’m So, So Sorry’

The singer announced on Instagram that the show has been rescheduled for Oct. 28 and "all purchased tickets will be valid for that date"

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE.
Published on September 10, 2023 04:13PM EDT
Ed Sheeran a
Ed Sheeran. Photo:

Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Ed Sheeran postponed his show in Las Vegas on Saturday about an hour before taking the stage at Allegiant Stadium.

The “Lego House” singer, 32, who is currently on the road for his + – = ÷ x (Mathematics) Tour, broke the news in an Instagram post, for which he turned off the comments.

“I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our vegas show. It’s impossible to go forward with the show. I’m so sorry,” Sheeran announced.

“I know everyone has traveled in for this and I wish I could change it,” he continued. “The gig will be postponed to Saturday October 28th and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date.”

“I’m so, so sorry x,” he added before concluding his message.

Allegiant Stadium updated concert-goers on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing around the same time Sheeran posted his statement: “This evening’s Ed Sheeran concert has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 28. Previously purchased tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date.”

Although Sheeran did not specify what the “challenges” were that caused him to postpone his show, Allegiant Stadium’s cited “technical issues” in a statement to Rolling Stone and local outlets 8 News Now and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“Due to technical issues, this evening’s Ed Sheeran concert at Allegiant Stadium has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 28. Previously purchased tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date,” the statement began.

“We are sorry for the delays and inconvenience caused to all the Ed Sheeran fans who were expecting a concert tonight,” the statement continued. “Updates were communicated as quickly as possible to those waiting outside and via our social channels, website, and venue app.”

“Stadium doors were opened at 5:05 PM to get fans out of the heat and we have ensured that anyone requiring assistance has received it,” the statement concluded.

A rep for Allegiant Stadium did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Ed Sheeran

Erika Goldring/Getty 

According to 8 News Now, Clark County Fire Department responded to several fans treated for “heat-related issues” with one transported to a nearby hospital for such after waiting hours outside the venue in temperatures of 90 to 100 degrees.

Several fans publicly expressed their disappointment since they traveled just to witness Sheeran live and will not get the chance to see him perform on the rescheduled date.

“It just sucks because now we’re not going to see him because we’re obviously not spending all of that money to come back to Vegas,” said Canadian resident Raeann Schneider, who spent $400 on tickets to Sheeran’s show to celebrate her 28th birthday with partner Matt Wenet, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“This was the reason we came to Vegas,” she added. “Like we wouldn’t have come here otherwise.”

