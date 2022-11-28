Amazon’s Newest Echo Dot Is 47% Off for Cyber Monday

“The sound is incredible”

By
Amy Schulman
Amy-Schulman
Amy Schulman

Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about.

Published on November 28, 2022 04:35 PM

Amazon Cyber Monday Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Clock | Cloud Blue with Philips Hue White Smart Bulb Tout
Photo:

Amazon

If you’re worried that you missed out on all the Cyber Monday deals, don’t fret: There are still plenty of sales happening right now, so you can score major markdowns. And if you’re looking to scoop up an excellent holiday gift (for family or, well, yourself — we won’t judge!), consider snapping up this Echo Dot and Smart Bulb bundle while it’s 47 percent off. 

The highly beloved and customer-approved smart speaker is in its fifth generation and comes complete with an illuminating clock and hands-free voice control. The Echo Dot is capable of doing just about anything, including setting timers, playing music, answering questions, connecting with multiple devices, and jumpstarting routines. For instance, you can ask Alexa for the weather or simply have it play your favorite tunes while you’re cooking. 

This bundle also comes with a Philips Hue White Medium Lumen Smart Bulb. Just connect the bulb with Alexa and you’ll be able to control your lights, giving you the option to turn them on and off with just the sound of your voice. All you have to do is say, “Alexa, turn off the light,” and you’ll be greeted with darkness — without having to move.  

Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Clock | Cloud Blue with Philips Hue White Smart Bulb

Amazon

Buy It! Echo Dot and Smart Bulb, $39.99 (orig. $75.97); amazon.com

Tons of Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with this speaker system, with many noting that the sound is “greatly improved” compared to previous models. One user said, “The sound is incredible,” while another added: “I have no idea how I went so long without having Alexa in my life.”

A third five-star reviewer enthused, “I love to play music using my Echo Dot while doing the dishes!” They also wrote, “The sound quality is great, and the voice command features work perfectly from my experience.”

Head to Amazon to get the Echo Dot and Smart Bulb while the bundle is 47 percent off during Cyber Monday. 

