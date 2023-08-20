5.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Ojai as Southern California Experiences Hurricane Hilary Tropical Storm

An earthquake struck southern California on Sunday as the region faces a tropical storm due to Hurricane Hilary.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the 5.1-magnitude earthquake was located four miles southeast of the city of Ojai, about 80 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

The quake struck at 2:41 p.m and is reported to be 14.6 km deep. Several aftershocks with a magnitude of approximately 3.0 and above followed.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass wrote on Twitter (now known as X): "Following the 5.1 earthquake near Ojai this afternoon, our @LAFD is now in Earthquake Operation mode."



"All 106 neighborhood fire stations will conduct a strategic survey," she continued. "There are currently no significant initial reports of structural damage or injuries."

The Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement: “This survey will be conducted from the ground, air and sea. Once this process is complete and reports are consolidated, assuming there is no significant damage, Earthquake mode will be complete. This process typically takes less than one hour.”