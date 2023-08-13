Fall Fashion Is Already Trending at Amazon, Where Shackets, Leggings, and More Are Up to 60% Off

Our favorite finds are all under $50

Published on August 13, 2023

Taylor Swift called it: August is slipping away into a moment in time. The proof is at Amazon, where trending charts are full of fall fashion ahead of the official start of the season. 

We scoured Amazon’s New Releases page and Movers and Shakers section (a regularly updated hub for the site’s top-selling products) to find out what shoppers are loving this week. The verdict? Autumn is in — sweaters, leggings, and shackets are all climbing the site’s charts. What’s more, our favorite 10 finds are all on sale for under $50, and discounts go up to 60 percent.

Best Early Fall Fashion Deals at Amazon

Automet Plaid Shacket, $25 (Save 50%)

Amazon AUTOMET Casual Plaid Shacket

Amazon

Tons of top-rated items are marked down ahead of fall, including this best-selling shacket that’s earned more than 7,400 perfect ratings. If you’re not familiar, a shacket combines the powers of a shirt and a jacket, making it a nice transitional piece for warm to cool weather, or a great layering piece when temperatures really drop. This popular shacket is no expedition since its machine-washable material is lightweight yet cozy. Plus, it comes in 23 fall-ready plaids to boot. 

Zesica Long-Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress, $24–$27 with Coupon

Amazon Flowy Tiered Midi Dress

Amazon

Shoppers are also getting ahead of the curve for more formal fall attire. This tiered maxi dress can be worn for a range of occasions, from fall weddings to holidays to outings with friends. One reviewer called the dress “so versatile and so flattering,” while another raved that it can be “dressed up with fine jewelry or dressed down with a jean jacket and casual shoes.” It’s available in women’s sizes S through XL and 30 styles and colors, including crew- and V-necklines, plus a variety of solid hues. 

Efan Oversized Hoodie, $21 with Coupon

Amazon EFAN Oversized Hoodie

Amazon

The steepest discount we found is on this trending hoodie sweatshirt, which is currently marked down by 60 percent. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers purchased it this month alone — and one reviewer described it as an “absolute must-have for any wardrobe.” Its super soft and cozy silhouette will be great to snuggle into come fall (or as you blast air conditioning through the rest of summer). 

And tons of other early fall fashion is trending at Amazon, so don’t miss the discounts on these versatile pieces that’ll be mainstays from now through pumpkin-spice season. 

The Gym People High-Waisted Pocket Leggings, $25 (Save 17%)

Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Pants

Amazon

Astylish Corduroy Button Down, $23 with Coupon 

Amazon Astylish Corduroy Shirt

Amazon

Merokeety Lightweight Cardigan, $33 with Coupon

Amazon MEROKEETY Open Front Lightweight Cardigan

Amazon

Leggings Depot Drawstring Joggers, $15 (Save 38%)

Amazon Leggings Depot Printed Solid Activewear Jogger

Amazon

Levi’s Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket, $42 (Save 57%)

Amazon Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket

Amazon

WallFlower Mid-Rise Bootcut Jeans, $30–$35 with Coupon

Amazon WallFlower Luscious Curvy Bootcut Mid-Rise Insta Stretch Juniors Jeans

Amazon

Anrabess Off-the-Shoulder V-Neck Sweater, $26 with Coupon

Amazon ANRABESS Long Sleeve Shirt

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

