As this summer reaches record-high temperatures in some parts of the country, people are turning to cooling devices that go beyond their fan or A/C unit. Luckily, there are plenty of products that can help cool you down available at Amazon, whether it’s home goods like cooling sheets, blankets, and pillows, beauty products like ice rollers and cold therapy socks, and even a portable neck fan.



Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, which is taking place on July 11 and July 12, we found tons of deals on personal cooling devices and products that are already on sale. Stock up now before they run the risk of selling out. And if you’re not already a Prime member, sign up for a free 30-day trial to unlock exclusive member-only deals during the sale event and take advantage of the complimentary two-day shipping.



Cooling Clothing and Beauty Deals

Hanes Cool Dri Long Sleeve Crewneck, $11 (39% Off)

To keep cool, we first recommend grabbing the basics, like the Hanes Cool Dri Crewneck, for the days you need to be in the sun but don’t want to risk sunburning your arms and shoulders. It’s designed with the brand’s Cool Dri technology, which dries super quickly if you’re sweating, as well as UPF 40 to protect against harmful UV rays.



The crewneck has racked up more than 29,000 perfect ratings from shoppers, and as one reviewer shared, “[It has a] light material that keeps me cool and dry.”



Netdraw Ribbed Bamboo Tank Top, $15

If you do prefer to show off your arms, then the Netdraw Ribbed Bamboo Tank Top will serve you best, thanks to its thermoregulating and sweat-wicking fabric, which also happens to be super soft and stretchy.



Snag the Jockey Cooling Comfort Sleepshirt for 50% Off

Of course, we can’t ignore feeling comfortable while sleeping, especially if you naturally run hot. Investing in cooling pajamas is key — we recommend the Jockey Cooling Comfort Sleepshirt, which is 50 percent off right now. The relaxed-fit design paired with moisture-wicking fabric helps keep you both cool and dry as you sleep.



And for the men, there is the 32 Degrees Cool Classic Sleep Pant that not only feels extremely lightweight as it’s made from polyester and spandex, but its fabric also boasts odor-control and sweat-wicking capabilities.



Einskey Sun Hat, $30 (43% Off)

For outdoor adventures, you’ll need a hat to protect your face from the sun, but it’s important that it’s breathable, too — by design, hats are meant to trap heat. The Einskey Sun Hat is everything: It’s unisex, water-repellent, breathable, packable, and lightweight; it even features a built-in sweatband and adjustable chin strap.



An Amazon bestseller, this hat has won the hearts of nearly 22,000 shoppers, many who rave about its great sun protection (thanks to UPF 50), and how it’s lightweight and comfortable. One shopper, who is “not normally a hat person,” wrote the “netting on the sides helps your head breathe” and doesn’t make their head feel too hot, even though they have long hair.



Latme Ice Roller, $10 (41% Off)

On days you do decide to venture outside, there’s a chance you forget your sunscreen, which can result in an uncomfortable sunburn. Make sure you’re stocked with Seven Minerals Organic Aloe Vera Gel, which can offer cool solace for your cooked skin. Might as well take it a step further and cool down with the Latme Ice Roller, which not only feels great but helps with inflammation, too, as well as the Theraice Migraine Headache Relief Cap and Soothing U Gel Cold Therapy Socks. All you need to do next is just sit back, relax, and feel as cool as a cucumber.



One of the best ways to stay cool is by outfitting your home with cooling and temperature-regulating wares, including bed linens, personal cooling devices like a bladeless portable neck fan, and a cooling mat for pets. Amazon has plenty of where that came from and more, with pre-Prime Day deals up to 53 percent off.



Cooling Home Deals

Bedsure Cooling Breathable King Sheets, $60

If you lean hot during sleep, it’s pertinent to invest in a cooling bed system, think sheets such as the Bedsure Cooling Breathable King Sheets, Nestl Cooling Pillows, a mattress topper like this one from Tempur-Pedic, and the Ailemei Direct Cooling Throw Blanket for midday naps.

If you’re serious about keeping cool, we recommend a cooling mattress as well. The Molblly 10-Inch Queen Size Gel Memory Foam Mattress is designed for cool sleep and pressure relief thanks to its high-density gel memory foam — and has earned an impressive 4.3 out of 5 average rating by over 20,000 Amazon buyers.

Jisulife Portable Neck Fan, $32

Sometimes, you just need some direct air on your face. Forgo a hand fan and let the Jisulife Portable Neck Fan do the work for you. Currently 20 percent off, the fan is a unique, wearable, cooling device that has bladeless technology to keep you cool for up to 16 hours. No need to worry about neck strain as it’s super lightweight, and it’s quiet, too. This sounds too good to be true — but the design is lowkey so it just looks like you’re wearing a sleek pair of headphones around your neck.



Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan, $60 with Prime

Perhaps the most obvious solution to staying cool is getting an extra fan around the house — A/C doesn’t always work in every area of the house. The Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan has four modes and speeds and is quiet enough that you probably won’t even notice when it’s on. This is a great fan, especially for the price — and over 10,000 people agree, with one shopper sharing it actually blows out air that feels “like a cool breeze in fall.”



While summer calls for outdoor activities like hiking, swimming, and sporting events, it can be easy to overheat. Luckily, there are plenty of options to keep you cool despite the rising temperatures — saving money on them is just the icing on the (ice cream) cake.

Ailemei Direct Cooling Throw Blanket, $18

Save $30 on the Arf Pets Dog Cooling Mat

Get $5 Off the Seven Minerals Organic Aloe Vera

Theraice Migraine Headache Relief Cap, $30 (25% Off)

Soothing U Gel Hot Cold Therapy Socks, $16 with Coupon

