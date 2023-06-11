This $950 Dyson Vacuum That ‘Actually Holds Up to Pet Hair’ Is on Sale at Amazon Today

“This one is the best”

By
Amy Schulman
Amy-Schulman
Amy Schulman
At PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more.
Published on June 11, 2023 06:30AM EDT

Dyson Vacuum Tout
Photo:

People / Amazon

Cleaning the house is hardly on everyone’s list of favorite things to do, but it is a necessity. And while a simple vacuum cleaner is sure to do the trick, opting for a Dyson device can make a huge difference.

Luckily, you can snag the coveted Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it’s on sale at Amazon — bringing the price down from $950 to $679. According to the brand, the vacuum cleaner is the most intelligent device to date, complete with a longer run time (up to 120 minutes when fully charged!), powerful suction power, and extra tools to keep your entire home clean. Thanks its wider cleaner head, the vacuum can cover even more floor with every pass,  so you’ll be cleaning for less time.   

A super angled laser reveals microscopic dust, so you won’t miss anything while you clean, while the dual cleaner heads allow you to run the device across carpets and hard floors. Plus, the vacuum can be converted into a handheld device and comes with a slew of attachments, including a soft dust brush, stubborn dirt brush, and crevice tool. This way, you’ll be able to tackle upholstered items and in between couch cushions. 

Amazon Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Buy It! Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $678.99 (orig. $949.99); amazon.com

The vacuum cleaner is also equipped with a HEPA filtration system that can trap up to 99.99 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns. While you clean, the vacuum makes it easier to breathe indoors, creating clean air. Plus, the filter can be used throughout the machine’s entire lifetime — just make sure to clean and wash it when necessary. 

Tons of Amazon shoppers rave about the vacuum cleaner, with users noting that it’s “completely worth the price” and maintaining that “this one is the best.” One reviewer wrote, “I can’t believe we finally found a vacuum that actually holds up to the pet hair,” while another added, “The amount of fur this got up after I had vacuumed two days before with the V10 was crazy.”

A third user wrote that the Dyson Outsize “out cleaned any vacuum” they had ever used, explaining that they had a carpet embedded with cat hair that they just couldn’t seem to clean. They wrote, “I have used my Kirby, Sears vacuum, and my iRobot on it trying to clean it with no luck. I was about to throw it out until I bought and used the Dyson Outsize+.” Now, they are happy to say that “all the hair is gone.” They finished off by adding, “I cannot believe how fantastic the Dyson is.”  

Head to Amazon to get the Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it’s on sale. 

