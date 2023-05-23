Dylan Sprouse Revives a Super '90s Hair Staple: Are Zig-Zag Headbands Back?

The actor was just spotted in a 90s favorite

By Zizi Strater
Published on May 23, 2023 01:49 PM
*EXCLUSIVE* Dylan Sprouse
Photo:

BACKGRID

Dylan Sprouse was just spotted in a blast-from-the-past hairstyle.

The actor, 30, was photographed in Los Angeles this week sporting a newly on-trend-again hairpiece for all genders: the zig-zag headband.

Sprouse, who was leaving dinner with friend and fellow actor Hart Denton, pulled off the 'do perfectly with his slicked-back blond tresses.

*EXCLUSIVE* Dylan Sprouse

BACKGRID

The star paired the piece — which, as expected, made his locks have a zig-zag appearance as it held his dirty blond hair away from his face — with a casually cool outfit consisting of a white T-shirt, brown suede jacket and navy blue pants tucked into perfectly worn in Chelsea boots, finishing the look off with a bit of scruff and black stud earrings.

RELATED: Dylan Sprouse Shares 'Funny' Story of Bumping Into 'Big Daddy' Costar Adam Sandler in Paris

His dinner date, Denton — who starred on Riverdale with Sprouse's twin brother Cole — walked next to him in a worn-in black T-shirt, baggy olive green cargo pants and white sneakers. Also, like Sprouse, he had a bit of scruff and blond hair to go with the 'fit.

This street-style moment comes on the heels of a big season for Sprouse. 

The Disney alumnus recently celebrated his engagement to Victoria's Secret model Barbara Palvin, 29.

Palvin hit the red carpet at Mammoth Film Festival in California earlier this year with Sprouse wearing what appeared to be a sparkling diamond ring set on a gold band. In other images from that same evening, Palvin's band was turned around, so the diamond was hidden from the exterior view.

"They were showing everyone her ring. [It was] very obvious," a source told PEOPLE of the happy couple.

RELATED: Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin's Relationship Timeline

For now, the model and actor are remaining coy about the status of their relationship and haven't commented on the news, which was first reported by Entertainment Tonight.

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse

Taylor Hill/Getty

Sprouse and Palvin first met at a party in 2017, and following the event, the actor slid into the model's DMs.

"She followed me, so I was like, I guess I'll give her something. And I slid into her DMs," Sprouse told W Magazine in 2019. "I was like, 'Hey, I don't know if you're in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here's my number.' And she didn't message me for six months."

As Sprouse was heading to China for a lengthy shoot, Palvin finally texted him back. The Hungarian model ultimately ended up flying to China to meet Sprouse for their first date, she said on PEOPLE Now. "I kind of flew to China to see him after talking for three months."

