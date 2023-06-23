Dylan Sprouse Mourns the Death of His Beloved Dog Magnus: ‘Give Your Dogs a Hug’

The Disney Channel star shared a final message of gratitude to his "goblin king"

Published on June 23, 2023
Dylan Sprouse
Dylan Sprouse's Dog Magnus. Photo:

Dylan Sprouse/Instagram

Dylan Sprouse is paying tribute to his late dog Magnus.

On Friday, the Suite Life of Zack and Cody actor, 30, announced the death of his dog on Instagram, sharing photos of his doting friend. 

Dylan Sprouse
Dylan Sprouse and Dog Magnus.

“4 days ago Magnus passed away,” Sprouse began his caption. “The goblin king. This amazing guy is now in dog Valhalla.”

He went on to detail his grief over Magnus’ death, writing: “I’m gutted about it. He was too young, but in my eyes, he always would’ve been too young no matter what age he passed. The time spent with him was a blessing. He helped me cope and deal with so many things during a time in my life when I desperately needed a companion like him.”

Sprouse also encouraged other dog owners to love their dogs deeply. “We are so lucky to have creatures like him on this earth, the time will always be too short,” he wrote. “Give your dogs a hug when you can.”

He ended on a hopeful note: “I can never thank you enough except for the promise that when my day inevitably comes, I’ll be there to meet ya, tennis ball at the ready.”

In honor of Magnus’ death, actors and models alike flooded Sprouse’s comments with love. 

Ali Fournier, model and girlfriend of Sprouse’s brother Cole, offered kind words: “Rest in peace Magnus.”

Beautiful Disaster actor Declan Michael Laird shared his love, commenting, “Agh s---. I’m sorry man.” 

Actor Rob Raco, who starred alongside Sprouse’s brother Cole in Riverdale, dropped a simple heart emoji. 

Dylan Sprouse
Dylan Sprouse's Dog Magnus.

Dylan Sprouse/Instagram

The news comes just eight days after Sprouse announced his engagement to model Barbara Palvin. After months of rumors swirling around the couple, the pair dropped the news in a V Magazine spread.

“We didn't necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement,” Sprouse said. 

As Sprouse and Palvin grieve the passing of Magnus, his memory lives on.

