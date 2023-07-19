Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Plan to Have a Larger Second Wedding Ceremony in California This Fall

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are planning to say “I do” again!

The pair, who exchanged vows over the weekend during a ceremony in Hungary, revealed to Vogue that they are planning a second, larger wedding in California — where Sprouse grew up.

“[This past weekend] was supposed to be an intimate event,” Palvin, 29, told the outlet. “But we ended up having 115 guests because there are a lot of people we care about and we wanted them all to be there.”

The couple married during a church ceremony before heading to a small island on Palvin’s parents’ property for a civil ceremony in her home country of Hungary, where she was born and raised, Vogue reported. Sprouse, 30, will have his own turn to celebrate with family and friends on his hometown turf this fall, after a short break.

“We’re excited to go back to L.A. to our pets and rest a bit — before we start planning the American wedding,” the model told Vogue.

Barbra Palvin and Dylan Sprouse. Dylan Sprouse/Instagram

They shared several behind-the-scenes photos with Vogue including shots of Palvin having her makeup done and getting dressed in her Vivienne Westwood wedding gown with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. The outlet also shared photos of them walking down the aisle and getting petals rained down on them outside the Hungarian church where they wed.



Palvin alluded to a Hungarian marriage during a dinner date video segment for British Vogue with Sprouse back in 2020, saying that the couple had always planned to marry in her home country because “my parents would have killed me" if she didn’t.

She also noted, “I’m excited to show that side of me and introduce my culture, the places I grew up, and the places I went to. I feel like a lot of people will learn even more about me this way."

The newlyweds, who first met at a party in 2017, weren't romantically linked until 2018. They made their relationship Instagram official when Palvin posted a photo with Sprouse for his birthday in 2018.

"Even though it's your birthday I feel I just got the biggest present of all," Palvin captioned a photo of her winking alongside Sprouse. "Happy birthday Boss Baby 🎂."



Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2, 2022, in Venice, Italy. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The pair then confirmed their engagement in June during a V Magazine interview conducted by the actor's twin brother, Cole Sprouse. The couple told the publication that the romantic milestone happened in September of last year.

"We didn't necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement," Sprouse explained. "What we wanted to do with Stephen [Gan] and the V team is make something that was kind of tongue-in-cheek about the nature of private versus public. We're playing with the idea of perception."



Palvin also noted that the couple wanted "to do it on our time."

"When some people leaked the information that we got engaged, our PR team was like, 'Hey, so you guys should do maybe a post about it or talk to this magazine or talk to that magazine,'" she recalled. "That really annoyed me because I knew we were building this story up."

The model added, "So, I’m very happy that we ended up doing it our way."

