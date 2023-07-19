Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Plan to Have a Larger Second Wedding Ceremony in California This Fall

Sprouse and Palvin wed over the weekend in Palvin's home country of Hungary, where she was born and raised

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 19, 2023 08:35AM EDT
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse tout
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse attend the reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany & Co 5th Avenue on April 27, 2023, in New York City. Photo:

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are planning to say “I do” again!

The pair, who exchanged vows over the weekend during a ceremony in Hungary, revealed to Vogue that they are planning a second, larger wedding in California — where Sprouse grew up.

“[This past weekend] was supposed to be an intimate event,” Palvin, 29, told the outlet. “But we ended up having 115 guests because there are a lot of people we care about and we wanted them all to be there.”

The couple married during a church ceremony before heading to a small island on Palvin’s parents’ property for a civil ceremony in her home country of Hungary, where she was born and raised, Vogue reported. Sprouse, 30, will have his own turn to celebrate with family and friends on his hometown turf this fall, after a short break.

“We’re excited to go back to L.A. to our pets and rest a bit — before we start planning the American wedding,” the model told Vogue.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Barbra Palvin, Dylan Sprouse
Barbra Palvin and Dylan Sprouse. Dylan Sprouse/Instagram

They shared several behind-the-scenes photos with Vogue including shots of Palvin having her makeup done and getting dressed in her Vivienne Westwood wedding gown with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. The outlet also shared photos of them walking down the aisle and getting petals rained down on them outside the Hungarian church where they wed.

Palvin alluded to a Hungarian marriage during a dinner date video segment for British Vogue with Sprouse back in 2020, saying that the couple had always planned to marry in her home country because “my parents would have killed me" if she didn’t.

She also noted, “I’m excited to show that side of me and introduce my culture, the places I grew up, and the places I went to. I feel like a lot of people will learn even more about me this way."

The newlyweds, who first met at a party in 2017, weren't romantically linked until 2018. They made their relationship Instagram official when Palvin posted a photo with Sprouse for his birthday in 2018.

"Even though it's your birthday I feel I just got the biggest present of all," Palvin captioned a photo of her winking alongside Sprouse. "Happy birthday Boss Baby 🎂."

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2, 2022, in Venice, Italy.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The pair then confirmed their engagement in June during a V Magazine interview conducted by the actor's twin brother, Cole Sprouse. The couple told the publication that the romantic milestone happened in September of last year.

"We didn't necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement," Sprouse explained. "What we wanted to do with Stephen [Gan] and the V team is make something that was kind of tongue-in-cheek about the nature of private versus public. We're playing with the idea of perception."

Palvin also noted that the couple wanted "to do it on our time."

"When some people leaked the information that we got engaged, our PR team was like, 'Hey, so you guys should do maybe a post about it or talk to this magazine or talk to that magazine,'" she recalled. "That really annoyed me because I knew we were building this story up."

The model added, "So, I’m very happy that we ended up doing it our way."

Related Articles
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse 'Bones & All' premiere, 79th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 02 Sep 2022
Dylan Sprouse Marries Barbara Palvin in Hungary: Report
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chad Salvador/Shutterstock (13791977ar) Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Mammoth Film Festival - red carpet, day two at Minaret Cinemas, presented by Wild7Films, California, USA - 03 Mar 2023
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Confirm Engagement: 'Sprouses to Be'
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin attend the Salvatore Ferragamo show during Pitti Immagine Uomo 96 on June 11, 2019 in Florence, Italy
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin's Relationship Timeline
Brody Jenner and Pregnant Girlfriend Tia Blanco are Engaged
All the Celebrity Engagements of 2023
Dylan and Cole Sprouse's Parents, Melanie and Matthew
All About Dylan and Cole Sprouse's Parents, Melanie Wright and Matthew Sprouse
Scott Hoying
Pentatonix's Scott Hoying Marries Fiancé Mark Manio in Romantic Seaside Wedding: 'Luckiest Man on Earth' (Exclusive)
'Bachelorette' Serena Pitt Celebrates Her Bachelorette Party
'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Serena Pitt Celebrates Her Bachelorette Party at TAO Beach in Vegas! (Exclusive)
Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion
All About Joshua Kushner, Karlie Kloss’ Husband and Jared Kushner’s Brother
Florida Panthersâ Samson Reinhart Marries in âRomanticâ Mountainside Wedding
Florida Panthers’ Samson Reinhart Marries in ‘Romantic’ Mountainside Wedding (Exclusive)
Wedding of Scott Hoying and Mark Manio
All the Beautiful Photos from Pentatonix's Scott Hoying's Wedding to Mark Manio
Shauna Raeâs Celebrates Sister Taraâs Wedding
TLC Star Shauna Rae Attends Sister Tara Lynn's Nuptials! 'The Wedding Happened Y'all'
Jake + Madelyn Chelios wedding exclusive
Hockey Star Chris Chelios' Son Jake Weds in Starry Celebration—Drake and Cindy Crawford Attend! (Exclusive)
Jason Sanders wedding
Miami Dolphins Kicker Jason Sanders Marries Kaitlyn Calabuig in Dreamy Malibu Wedding (Exclusive)
Dylan Sprouse
Dylan Sprouse Mourns the Death of His Beloved Dog Magnus: ‘Give Your Dogs a Hug’
Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Marie Minuto in 16th Century Italian Palazzo
DeShanna Marie Michaels Reveals Inspo for ‘Elegant, Sexy’ Decor at Her Wedding to Jillian Michaels (Exclusive)
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chad Salvador/Shutterstock (13791977ar) Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Mammoth Film Festival - red carpet, day two at Minaret Cinemas, presented by Wild7Films, California, USA - 03 Mar 2023
Are Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Engaged? See Her Gorgeous Engagement-Like Ring