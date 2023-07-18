Dylan Sprouse Marries Barbara Palvin in Hungary: Report

The 'Suite Life of Zack and Cody' alum and his supermodel fiancée said “I do” in a wedding ceremony in Hungary over the weekend

By
Emily Strohm
Emily Strohm
Emily Strohm is a Senior Editor at PEOPLE. She has been at PEOPLE for 11 years and has written nearly 40 cover stories for the magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 18, 2023 09:37AM EDT
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse 'Bones & All' premiere, 79th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 02 Sep 2022
Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are officially husband and wife!

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum, 30, and the supermodel, 29, said “I do” over the weekend in a wedding ceremony in Hungary—where Palvin was born and raised.

According to Bors Online, who first reported the news, the ceremony took place in a church just outside of Budapest. The outlet also obtained what appears to be photos of Sprouse and Palvin in her wedding gown from their big day.

Photos also later surfaced online which also shows the happy couple exiting a church arm in arm.

Reps for Sprouse and Palvin declined to comment,

The pair confirmed their engagement in June in a V Magazine interview conducted by Sprouse's twin Cole. The couple told the publication that that the romantic milestone happened in September of last year.

Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse
Sansho Scott/BFA.com

"We didn't necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement," Sprouse explained. "What we wanted to do with Stephen [Gan] and the V team is make something that was kind of tongue-in-cheek about the nature of private versus public. We're playing with the idea of perception."

Palvin also noted that the couple wanted "to do it on our time."

"When some people leaked the information that we got engaged, our PR team was like, 'Hey, so you guys should do maybe a post about it or talk to this magazine or talk to that magazine,'" she recalled. "That really annoyed me because I knew we were building this story up. So, I’m very happy that we ended up doing it our way."

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

The newlyweds, who first met at a party in 2017, weren't romantically linked until 2018. They made their relationship Instagram official when Palvin posted a photo with Sprouse for his birthday in 2018.

"Even though it's your birthday I feel I just got the biggest present of all," Palvin captioned a photo of her winking alongside Sprouse. "Happy birthday Boss Baby 🎂."

In an interview with PEOPLE Now in May 2019, Palvin was asked when she knew she wanted to be Sprouse's girlfriend. "Um, the first minute we met," she answered.

The following year, Palvin and Sprouse recounted their first date and first kiss in a video for Vogue. Sprouse revealed that on their first date in China, Palvin ate one-third of his burrito in a single bite.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin attend the Salvatore Ferragamo show during Pitti Immagine Uomo 96 on June 11, 2019 in Florence, Italy.
Jacopo Raule/Getty

"Then you asked me to kiss you! That was our first kiss, after you horked down a third of my burrito," Sprouse joked.

Palvin quipped back that they'd been talking and texting for months, so she "had to take control" and recalled asking Sprouse, "Are you going to kiss me or what?"

The pair also told the publication that their wedding would take place in Hungary—where Palvin grew up.

"I’m excited to show that side of me and introduce my culture, the places I grew up, and the places I went to. I feel like a lot of people will learn even more about me this way," she said. "I know there was no way we would have not had a wedding in Hungary because my parents would have killed me.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chad Salvador/Shutterstock (13791977ar) Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Mammoth Film Festival - red carpet, day two at Minaret Cinemas, presented by Wild7Films, California, USA - 03 Mar 2023
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Confirm Engagement: 'Sprouses to Be'
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin attend the Salvatore Ferragamo show during Pitti Immagine Uomo 96 on June 11, 2019 in Florence, Italy
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin's Relationship Timeline
Brody Jenner and Pregnant Girlfriend Tia Blanco are Engaged
All the Celebrity Engagements of 2023
Dylan and Cole Sprouse's Parents, Melanie and Matthew
All About Dylan and Cole Sprouse's Parents, Melanie Wright and Matthew Sprouse
Scott Hoying
Pentatonix's Scott Hoying Marries Fiancé Mark Manio in Romantic Seaside Wedding: 'Luckiest Man on Earth' (Exclusive)
Jake + Madelyn Chelios wedding exclusive
Hockey Star Chris Chelios' Son Jake Weds in Starry Celebration—Drake and Cindy Crawford Attend! (Exclusive)
'Bachelorette' Serena Pitt Celebrates Her Bachelorette Party
'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Serena Pitt Celebrates Her Bachelorette Party at TAO Beach in Vegas! (Exclusive)
Kourtney Wilson wedding
HGTV's Kortney Wilson Is Married! Inside the ‘Modern Boho’ Wedding Ceremony in Mexico (Exclusive)
Dylan Sprouse
Dylan Sprouse Mourns the Death of His Beloved Dog Magnus: ‘Give Your Dogs a Hug’
Wedding of Scott Hoying and Mark Manio
All the Beautiful Photos from Pentatonix's Scott Hoying's Wedding to Mark Manio
Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion
All About Joshua Kushner, Karlie Kloss’ Husband and Jared Kushner’s Brother
Kary Brittingham engaged to Mark A. Anderson
'Real Housewives' Star Kary Brittingham Is Engaged — and 'Madly in Love!' See Her 12-Carat Ring (Exclusive)
Florida Panthersâ Samson Reinhart Marries in âRomanticâ Mountainside Wedding
Florida Panthers’ Samson Reinhart Marries in ‘Romantic’ Mountainside Wedding (Exclusive)
Mikayla Nogueira Wedding Exclusive
TikTok Star Mikayla Nogueira Is Married! Inside the 'Classic' Wedding in Rhode Island (Exclusive)
Shauna Raeâs Celebrates Sister Taraâs Wedding
TLC Star Shauna Rae Attends Sister Tara Lynn's Nuptials! 'The Wedding Happened Y'all'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chad Salvador/Shutterstock (13791977ar) Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Mammoth Film Festival - red carpet, day two at Minaret Cinemas, presented by Wild7Films, California, USA - 03 Mar 2023
Are Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Engaged? See Her Gorgeous Engagement-Like Ring