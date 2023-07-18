Dylan Sprouse Marries Barbara Palvin in Hungary: Report

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are officially husband and wife!

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum, 30, and the supermodel, 29, said “I do” over the weekend in a wedding ceremony in Hungary—where Palvin was born and raised.

According to Bors Online, who first reported the news, the ceremony took place in a church just outside of Budapest. The outlet also obtained what appears to be photos of Sprouse and Palvin in her wedding gown from their big day.

Photos also later surfaced online which also shows the happy couple exiting a church arm in arm.

Reps for Sprouse and Palvin declined to comment,

The pair confirmed their engagement in June in a V Magazine interview conducted by Sprouse's twin Cole. The couple told the publication that that the romantic milestone happened in September of last year.

Sansho Scott/BFA.com

"We didn't necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement," Sprouse explained. "What we wanted to do with Stephen [Gan] and the V team is make something that was kind of tongue-in-cheek about the nature of private versus public. We're playing with the idea of perception."

Palvin also noted that the couple wanted "to do it on our time."

"When some people leaked the information that we got engaged, our PR team was like, 'Hey, so you guys should do maybe a post about it or talk to this magazine or talk to that magazine,'" she recalled. "That really annoyed me because I knew we were building this story up. So, I’m very happy that we ended up doing it our way."

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

The newlyweds, who first met at a party in 2017, weren't romantically linked until 2018. They made their relationship Instagram official when Palvin posted a photo with Sprouse for his birthday in 2018.

"Even though it's your birthday I feel I just got the biggest present of all," Palvin captioned a photo of her winking alongside Sprouse. "Happy birthday Boss Baby 🎂."

In an interview with PEOPLE Now in May 2019, Palvin was asked when she knew she wanted to be Sprouse's girlfriend. "Um, the first minute we met," she answered.

The following year, Palvin and Sprouse recounted their first date and first kiss in a video for Vogue. Sprouse revealed that on their first date in China, Palvin ate one-third of his burrito in a single bite.

Jacopo Raule/Getty

"Then you asked me to kiss you! That was our first kiss, after you horked down a third of my burrito," Sprouse joked.

Palvin quipped back that they'd been talking and texting for months, so she "had to take control" and recalled asking Sprouse, "Are you going to kiss me or what?"

The pair also told the publication that their wedding would take place in Hungary—where Palvin grew up.

"I’m excited to show that side of me and introduce my culture, the places I grew up, and the places I went to. I feel like a lot of people will learn even more about me this way," she said. "I know there was no way we would have not had a wedding in Hungary because my parents would have killed me.