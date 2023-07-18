Dylan Scott Partners with Jockey — and Says He’s 'All In' for a Future Underwear Shoot (Exclusive)

Country musician Dylan Scott is a simple guy, and he isn’t looking to be the flashiest out there. What you see is truly what you get. That's how he likes it.

“I wear the same thing on stage that I wear off stage – jeans and boots,” he tells PEOPLE exclusively. These days, you’ll also spot him in a Jockey T-shirt, plus Jockey underwear.

The 32-year-old “My Girl” singer is taking on his first fashion partnership with the heritage clothing brand as its new brand ambassador, a debut gig that he says couldn’t be a more perfect fit.

“It just pertains to my life and my lifestyle. I grew up in a little town in Louisiana, an outdoors man,” says Scott, who models none other than Jockey's Outdoors by Luke Bryan collection and its Made in America line (both of which include outwear, jackets, cargo pants and henleys) for the brand’s new campaign.

“The easiest photo shoot that I've ever done,” is how the Bastrop native sums up his pondside Americana-feel photo shoot. "It was just me in my element," he says.

Before heading a farm in Tennessee to shoot the spread, Scott was physically preparing himself for something perhaps slightly out of his comfort zone – posing in his underwear, which Jockey provides plenty of.

“You know what's funny? I honestly thought we were gonna do an underwear portion," he says. "I'll be honest with you, I got in the best shape of my life, I had the six-pack. I was ready to do it."

That enthusiasm is still very much felt on Scott’s end. “If Jockey was to call me right now and say, ‘Hey, we wanna do an undergarment part,’ I'm all in. Let's go,” he says on whether or not a sexy concept is somewhere in his near future. (He did, after all, celebrate his first ACM nomination on social media with a video of himself “freaking out” in his gray briefs.)

With an origin story spanning 147 years, Jockey is a brand built for generations. Scott shares that he's learned his steady work ethics more so than fashion advice from his dad, who's not one of his designated confidants in the style department. “My dad doesn't need to be giving fashion advice one bit,” he confesses.

Scott’s best bet? His wife, Blair Robinson.

“I always ask my wife for advice: Hey, how's my smile look? Does my hair look good? I have to run everything by my wife ‘cause she'll tell me straight up whether something looks good or doesn't. That's what I need.”

As a soon-to-be dad of three (Scott and Anderson share son Beckett, 5, and daughter Finley, 3, and have a baby boy on the way, news they announced at this year’s ACM red carpet), Scott finds himself fitting into fatherhood more and more each day.

“I think the older I get, the more I do become a dad. I start wearing the old dad 'fits, I guess you would call it," he says.

Aside from the slight change in his outfit choices, he’s adjusted to the fulfilling role in his life in other ways. “Being a dad has grounded me more. I feel like it's made me a better person and my thinking is a little different now. It's not about me, it's about us as a family. Being a dad is my main priority now in life, where once it was music. My kids and family come first.



Scott is spending his summer performing at festivals across the country and will later hit the stage for his fall This Town’s Been Too Good to Us tour. Though he’s traveling to different cities, the essentials in his suitcase stay the same each time.

“I've got my Jockey underwear – love them, wear 'em every day. I've got my blue jeans, my Jockey T-shirts. Like I said, I really, I keep it simple. I'm a neutral kind of guy. That's the most stress-free way of doing it.”

He only packs his tour bus with his essentials too, including coffee, water, sour gummy candy, Titos for his band – and some beard cream to keep his scruff “looking right.”

When it comes to his grooming routine, he’s a one-man show and take pride in the fact that he does his own facial hair trimming – and his own clothing upkeep. "You'll catch me in the back steaming my own clothes and getting them wrinkle-free,” he says with modesty, then teasing, “I don't trust these guys on my bus to style me, so I'll do it myself.”

Humility is also a part of who Scott is, even at this stage of his award-winning, well-followed career. When asked what surprises him the most every time he takes the stage, it's greeting his fans who continuously support him.

“We've been doing this a long time and we've played to absolutely nobody, and we've grown it to where it's at now. Every time I walk out on stage and we see thousands of people out there, it still blows my mind. I'm grateful for it.”