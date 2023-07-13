Dylan Dreyer Says Son Calvin, 6, Is 'Like a Regular Kid' After Celiac Disease Diagnosis (Exclusive)

The 'Today' co-host said her son “has no more pains, no more headaches, no more stomach aches" after his diagnosis

By Topher Gauk-Roger
and Jenny Haward
Published on July 13, 2023 08:29AM EDT
Dylan Dreyer Says Son Calvin, 6, is ÂLike a Regular KidÂ Since Diagnosis for Celiac Disease
Dylan Dreyer and her son Calvin, 6, cook together on Instagram . Photo:

Brian Fichera/Dylan Dreyer Instagram

Dylan Dreyer’s son Calvin is back to his best! 

The co-host of Today's third hour and NBC News meteorologist, 41, chatted with PEOPLE exclusively at the American Century Championship golf tournament in South Lake Tahoe on Wednesday, when she gave an update on her son’s health after his Celiac disease diagnosis.

Dreyer — who first opened up about her 6-year-old's diagnosis in an interview with PEOPLE in May — shared that thanks to a gluten-free diet, Calvin “has no more pains, no more headaches, no more stomach aches. He’s just like a regular kid.” 

She added that her son is able to enjoy the “delicious food” she makes for him, though she noted that it can be a “pain” to prepare special celiac-friendly meals.

“I packed and made so much food for my mother-in-law to take with her so that he could spend the week up at his grandparents' house,” Dreyer explained. “Different dinners and lunches and breakfast just because it's a pain. But it's a pain for me, it's not a pain for him. He has no idea what I do to make his life totally normal, so he doesn't know any different.”

Dylan Dreyer Says Son Calvin, 6, is ÂLike a Regular KidÂ Since Diagnosis for Celiac Disease
Dylan Dreyer with her husband and children.

Dylan Dreyer Instagram

Calvin was diagnosed with celiac disease earlier this year following a trip to the emergency room after suffering from stomach pain, headaches, rashes and losing hair.

Doctors eventually discovered that Calvin had a stomach ulcer, though Dreyer told PEOPLE in May that they initially thought it was caused by bacteria and prescribed him a strong antibiotic.

Further results confirmed that Calvin has celiac disease, which is when gluten poses a severe risk to the small intestine, causing diarrhea, abdominal pain and vomiting. The condition doesn't run in either Dreyer or husband Brian Fichera's families, she said.

"We were very concerned because we thought it was something much more serious because of how some of the results came back. You start Googling and thinking the worst, so when we found out it was celiac, I could say, 'Okay that's an inconvenience, it's a life change, but we can manage that.' We were very grateful," Dreyer said at the time.

Dylan Dreyer Says Son Calvin, 6, is ÂLike a Regular KidÂ Since Diagnosis for Celiac Disease
Dylan Dreyer on TODAY in April.

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Dreyer detailed that her entire family now eats an entirely gluten-free diet, and the TV host said the reaction she received to sharing her experiences with her son has been so supportive.

“Holy cow, the feedback when I announced Calvin's celiac disease [was incredible],” said Dreyer — who also shares sons Russell "Rusty" James, 19 months, and Oliver George, 2½, with Fichera.

"Everybody's like, 'Thank you.' Nobody talks about this because nobody thinks it's a big deal. But when you live with it, it is,” she added, also noting that simple treats like popping out for a slice of pizza or having a choice of foods at an airport aren’t always possible for those with the disease.

"I want every restaurant to have gluten-free options," Dreyer said.

The journalist also told PEOPLE that adapting to her son's needs is something she has done “because it’s my job as his mom to protect him."

And when Calvin reaches college age and wants to indulge in pizza and beer, “That's on him," Dreyer said.

Related Articles
Dylan Dreyer courtesy photos
Dylan Dreyer Reveals Son Calvin, 6, Was Diagnosed with Celiac Disease After Stomach Ulcer (Exclusive)
Christina-and-Josh-Hall-on-Boat-070623
Christina Hall’s Husband Josh Shows Off His Tattoos During Fourth of July Boat Day
Lindsey Marson's inspiring story. She and her son suffer from a rare disease known as NF, which causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body.
Mom Was Diagnosed with Incurable, Rare Tumor Disease — and Then Her 14-Month-Old Got It Too (Exclusive)
Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Steph Curry
Draymond Green Warned Klay Thompson Not to 'Be a Letdown' for Stephen Curry in Golf Tournament (Exclusive)
Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Tom Brady 'Still Wants to Maintain' His NFL Diet: 'What I Put in My Body Is Very Important' (Exclusive)
Billy Horschel of the United States poses with his family after winning the Memorial Tournament
Who Is Billy Horschel's Wife? All About Brittany Horschel
Deborah Roberts and Al Roker
Meet the 'Today' Show Anchors' Significant Others
Michael Block of the United States, PGA of America Club Professional, celebrates with Low Club Professional trophy after the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 21, 2023 in Rochester, New York.
Golf Instructor Michael Block Sinks Hole-in-One at PGA Championship: 'I'm Very, Very Lucky'
Dylan Dryer family
Dylan Dreyer on Son Oliver 'Adjusting' to Baby Russell: 'He Doesn't Understand the Word Gentle'
Tiger Woods poses with his daughter, Sam, son, Charlie and girlfriend Erica Herman after the World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony prior to THE PLAYERS Championship at PGA TOUR Global Home on March 9, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Tiger Woods' 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Cameron Young of the United States looks on with his wife Kelsey
Who Is Cameron Young's Wife? All About Kelsey Dalition
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjKmJMIO7V6/ Liked by marilyn.farmer.33 and others dylandreyernbc's profile picture dylandreyernbc Verified A family trip to Rome turned out to be a great idea! So many reasons to celebrate: Rusty turned 1, @fishlense and I celebrating 10 years, my in laws celebrating their 70th birthdays and 50 years of marriage! #feelingblessed 2d
Dylan Dreyer Celebrates Son Rusty's First Birthday on Family Trip to Rome: 'Feeling Blessed'
Dylan Dreyer family walk
Dylan Dreyer Enjoys 'First Family Walk' with All 3 Sons, Including Newborn Baby Russell
Dylan Dreyer, Rusty Walking
Dylan Dreyer Shares Adorable Video of Son Rusty, 14 Months, Learning How to Walk: Watch
Dylan Dreyer Reveals Sons Were Admitted to Emergency Room After Contracting RSV
Dylan Dreyer Reveals Sons Were Admitted to Emergency Room with RSV: 'Feels So Helpless'
Casey rose Wilson
Casey Wilson Changed Her Mind About Gluten After Son's Celiac Diagnosis: 'I Stand So Corrected'