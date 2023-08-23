Dylan Dreyer Recalls When She 'Tied Up' Her Wedding Dress Before Husband 'Spun' Her Around the Dance Floor

Dylan Dreyer is reflecting on a few of her favorite memories from her wedding to Brian Fichera.

The Today meteorologist said "I do" to her cameraman husband back in October 2012, just one month after she began as a co-anchor on Weekend Today. The pair share sons Russell, 21 months, Oliver, 2, and Calvin, 6.

While Dryer enjoyed every aspect of her nuptials to Fichera, one moment that still stands out to her is their final dance.

Dylan Dreyer. Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

“At the end of our wedding the DJ asked Brian what song to play last. Brian just randomly said 'Viva La Vida' by Coldplay," she recalls.

“We have no connection to the song but it was absolutely perfect. I tied up my long dress and he just spun me around the dance floor. It was pure joy and love and happiness.”

Dreyer, who is accustomed to being in the spotlight, noted that the moment was extra special because no cameras were rolling.

“We just totally absorbed the last moment of our perfect day!” the Third Hour of Today co-host gushed.

Last month, Dreyer’s family embarked on a trip to Catania, a city located on the east coast of Sicily where right away, things started to go wrong.

"We're traveling with 16 people. We've lost 13 pieces of luggage," she revealed on the Today show after she called in live from Catania to share an update on her trip, according to Today.com.

While the airlines managed to track down some of the group's luggage, including the suitcases belonging to her husband and their sons, Dreyer's belongings remain missing.

The mom of three added that she had to get resourceful given her lack of belongings.

"The hotel was nice enough to actually give us nightgowns and stuff. So I took my bathrobe, tied it around my waist, untucked the nightgown a little bit, just to make myself a dress because I've been wearing the same pants since Friday," she explained. "Just washing them in the sink, hanging them outside like they do here."

While some of their plans were dashed, the family still enjoyed all that Italy has to offer. "We're having a great time," she added. "We're laughing at [our lost luggage] at this point."