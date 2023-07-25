Dylan Dreyer's Family Trip to Italy Hits a Snag: 'We've Lost 13 Pieces of Luggage'

Dylan Dreyer's family vacation to Italy has started off a bit bumpy.

During Tuesday's episode of the Today show, the meteorologist, 41, called in live from Catania, a port city on the east coast of Sicily, to share an update on her trip, according to Today.com.



"We're traveling with 16 people. We've lost 13 pieces of luggage," she bemoaned.



While the airlines they flew with managed to track down some of the group's luggage — including the suitcases belonging to her husband Brian Fichera, and their sons, Calvin, 6, Oliver, 2½, and Rusty, 19 months — Dreyer's belongings remain missing.

In the meantime, she said she's had to get pretty resourceful to make do without her clothes.

"The hotel was nice enough to actually give us nightgowns and stuff. So I took my bathrobe, tied it around my waist, untucked the nightgown a little bit, just to make myself a dress because I've been wearing the same pants since Friday," she explained. "Just washing them in the sink, hanging them outside like they do here."

The lost luggage isn't the only travel woe Dreyer's family is dealing with. Southern Italy is currently experiencing a blistering heat wave, with the temperature climbing as high as 119 degrees Fahrenheit while the group has been traveling in Sicily. Dreyer said they've been unable do some tours and activities due to the extreme heat and smoke from wildfires across the country.

"It's the hottest temperature ever in Europe, and we happen to be here," she told Today viewers. "It's just too hot with the kids."

While some of their plans have been dashed, the family is still enjoying all that Italy has to offer — especially its world-famous food. She said her son Calvin, who was recently diagnosed with celiac disease, had "the best gluten-free pizza of his life."

"We're having a great time," she added. "We're laughing at [our lost luggage] at this point."

She shared some other vacation highlights in an Instagram post Tuesday, including photos of the group taking in the beautiful Sicilian scenery and dining on pizza and pasta.

"Who needs luggage when you’ve got your family?? Laughing through lost luggage and extreme heat in Sicily! What a trip!" she wrote in the post's caption.

Dreyer first shared her lost luggage debacle on Instagram on Saturday, writing alongside an airport photo of her, Fichera and their children, "Family vacation! Little did we know these would be the clothes for the whole trip because our luggage is lost in Amsterdam. We’re not in Amsterdam. All that work packing…"



"We never check. Even when the kids were little," her Today colleague Al Roker commented on the post, while Sheinelle Jones wrote, "Oh my goodness!"



A determined Dreyer even tried tweeting the airlines in the hopes that they could help find her family's missing luggage.



"Ok…@delta and @KLM …i booked a delta flight operated by klm," she wrote. "Who can find 7 pieces of our luggage that’s lost in Amsterdam first??? Ready….go!!"

Dreyer's trip marks the second time her family has traveled to Italy in the past year. In October, they were joined by Fichera's parents for a vacation in Rome to celebrate several big milestones.



"Rusty turned 1, @fishlense and I celebrating 10 years, my in-laws celebrating their 70th birthdays and 50 years of marriage! #feelingblessed" she wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

The family also spent time in Tuscany, where her kids joined her and her husband on a wine tour in the Chianti region.

"Wine tasting with kids is a little ... different," she captioned the Instagram photos from the day.

She then joked, "We'll literally drag our kids to anything we want to do."

