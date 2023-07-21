Dylan and Cole Sprouse Wore Translating Headphones to Help with Hungarian at Dylan’s Wedding to Barbara Palvin

Dylan and Cole Sprouse are getting candid about the details of Dylan’s Hungarian wedding to Barbara Palvin.

Today, Vogue Germany uploaded a video on TikTok showing footage from Dylan and Palvin’s recent wedding. The bride, 29, who is Hungarian, wed the actor on July 19 in Albertirsa, a small town outside her birthplace of Budapest. With most of her guests fluent in the native tongue, the twins, 30, wanted to be sure they respected the culture. The famed fashion magazine was happy to help answer a few burning questions about the ceremony.

“Why does Cole have a headphone in his ear?” one fan asked. The question accompanied a photo of the Disney star and his blushing bride at the altar. “I had to speak Hungarian in front of everyone, and I was so nervous, but Barbara helped me all the way,” Dylan confessed. Meanwhile, Palvin used different accessories to honor her culture.

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse at their wedding in Hungary. Bence Barsony

On Tuesday, Vogue released an interview with the supermodel, where she dished on her wedding looks. “There is…a Hungarian tradition where you have to wear a red dress after midnight — it’s called menyecske ruha. There was no question — I had to wear a Hungarian designer for this one, so I chose Mero. They created the dress of my dreams. It was sexy and sweet but also comfortable — exactly what I wanted,” Palvin declared of one of her gowns. But that wasn’t her only show-stopping moment. The newlywed wore three dresses on the evening that she said “I do.”

In addition to Palvin’s red dress by Mero, she also wore a traditional-styled white floor-length Vivienne Westwood gown and a shorter one by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. “It was important for me not to pick a specific color but rather a palette so everyone could still express themselves however they wanted within the theme,” she said regarding her choice in what the bridesmaids wore. “The guys were all just handsome in their black suits,” she added of the sweet ceremony.

Dylan told the publication about one customary tradition he particularly enjoyed that included local brandy. “We did a few pálinka shots and listened to some traditional Hungarian music as well while playing wedding games,” the Dismissed actor shared.



Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse at their wedding in Hungary. Reduster

While Dylan and Palvin enjoyed their Hungarian countryside wedding, the couple will also be having another ceremony in California this fall. The bride said her nuptials in her hometown, and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum will say his once more where he grew up. “We’re excited to go back to L.A. to our pets and rest a bit — before we start planning the American wedding,” Palvin said of the upcoming celebration.

The couple has been dating since 2018 and got engaged in September 2022. In a 2019 interview with W Magazine, Dylan playfully admitted that things didn’t start off so smoothly after they met at a party and he messaged her on social media.

"She followed me, so I was like, I guess I'll give her something. And I slid into her DMs. I was like, 'Hey, I don't know if you're in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here's my number.' And she didn't message me for six months,” he told the outlet.

After her hiatus, Palvin flew to China to meet Dylan while he worked on a six-month shoot, and the rest was history.

