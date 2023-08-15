Dylan Barbour Proposes to Hannah Godwin Again, 4 Years After 'Bachelor in Paradise' Proposal

The 'BiP' stars had 'a special little moment just for us in the real world' before their wedding

Published on August 15, 2023 06:08PM EDT
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour attend Variety Power of Young Hollywood at NeueHouse Los Angeles on August 10, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour attend Variety Power of Young Hollywood event. Photo:

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

The second time’s a charm for Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin!

Nearly five years after their Bachelor in Paradise finale in 2019 saw Barbour, 29, take a knee for love, he asked Godwin, 28, to be his bride once again. On Tuesday, the former Alabama pageant queen revealed through Instagram that the sweet surprise took place last week. 

“Although our first engagement was and still is SO special to us, over the past 4 years we’ve talked about having a special little moment just for us in the real world, and @dylanbarbour surprised me and made it happen last week,” Godwin captioned a post of Barbour popping the question near a beach.

The reality television star then hinted that the couple may be en route to elope. “Now off to our wedding location today to tie the knot!!! ✈️🤍” Godwin added to her post.

The couple confirmed their plans to marry in August with Godwin's Jan. 30 Instagram post.

Godwin and Barbour also documented their travels on their Instagram Stories, hinting at a destination wedding. Barbour and Godwin both posted photos of him holding their passports and boarding an airplane. Before heading to the airport, the Setty founder also shared behind-the-scenes content of her lover sleeping in bed before their wedding adventures.

Dylan Barbour Proposed to Hannah Godwin Again, 4 Years After Bachelor in Paradise Proposal
Dylan Barbour.

Hannah Godwin/Instagram

In a cute video of a fast-asleep Barbour, Godwin admitted she woke up with “the zoomies” because she usually gets anxious before a flight. However, she slept well this time. Godwin also positioned the camera to use her right hand to form a heart shape with her fiancé’s resting body.  

Dylan Barbour Proposed to Hannah Godwin Again, 4 Years After Bachelor in Paradise Proposal
Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin.

Hannah Godwin/Instagram

Their first proposal was seen by fans during Bachelor in Paradise season six. Godwin decided between Barbour and contestant Blake Horstmann. In the end, the tech entrepreneur prevailed.

"This is the end of Paradise, but it's just the beginning of our story," Barbour said on the show in 2019. "I didn't come here to spend my summer with you, I came here to spend my life with you. And I'm ready for that life to start now." 

After the BIP proposal, the two took a trip to Paris to celebrate. "Jet-lagged breakfast, walks in the rain, din by the eiffel tower, & now watching king kong. my kinda paris sundayyyy," Godwin captioned a cute photo of her and Barbour gazing into each other’s eyes in front of the iconic landmark in late September 2019. The following month, Godwin told PEOPLE about her wedding plans while attending an event for Avec Les Filles in New York City. 

on April 16, 2023 in Thermal, California.
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour attend 2023 REVOLVE Festival.

Steven Simione/Getty

"A year ago I was filming [The Bachelor], now I have a fiancé and he's the best guy ever. When I was on the show I had no concept of the amount of people that watched and the amount of people that get invested in this," the influencer told PEOPLE. "There's more eyeballs on me, but it's really nice. It is neat to work with these brands who I would never even dream about them knowing who I was a year ago."

She also noted that after the high-profile proposal, she looked forward to doing something a bit more intimate with the new man in her life down the line.

"We loved sharing our relationship with the world, but I think our favorite moments are just by ourselves and not having to show anybody or prove to anybody who we are or anything. So I think we might just keep it private," Godwin added.

