Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin Celebrate 'Best Week Ahead' as They Prepare for Their Wedding in Paris

The "Bachelor in Paradise" alums arrived in the city of love on Wednesday and are gearing up for their long-awaited nuptials

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore
Published on August 17, 2023 03:44PM EDT
Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin. Photo:

Hannah Godwin/Instagram

Wedding bells are finally ringing for one of Bachelor Nation’s favorite couples.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour, who got engaged in 2019 after meeting on season six of Bachelor in Paradise, arrived in Paris on Wednesday ahead of their upcoming wedding.

Godwin, 28, shared a sweet selfie on Instagram locking lips with Barbour, 29, in front of the Eiffel Tower.

“Best week ahead!! 👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏻‍♂️🥐🥂🤍,” she captioned the romantic shot, alerting her followers that couple's wedding is quickly approaching.

Their arrival in Paris came just one day after they shared that they had gotten engaged — again. 

Four years after Barbour popped the question during the season six finale of the Bachelor franchise spinoff show, he asked Godwin for her hand in marriage once more.

“Although our first engagement was and still is SO special to us, over the past 4 years we’ve talked about having a special little moment just for us in the real world, and @dylanbarbour surprised me and made it happen last week,” Godwin captioned a post of Barbour popping the question near a beach. 

The former Alabama pageant queen also shared in the caption that she and Barbour were heading “off to our wedding location,” which fans discovered the following day was France. 

Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin.

Hannah Godwin/Instagram

It’s not the first time the couple has been to Paris together.

In the weeks after their season of Paradise aired, Barbour and Godwin took a trip to the city of love to celebrate their engagement.

"Jet-lagged breakfast, walks in the rain, din by the eiffel tower, & now watching king kong. my kinda paris sundayyyy," Godwin captioned a cute photo of her and Barbour gazing into each other’s eyes in front of the iconic landmark in late September 2019.

They also rang in the New Year in the French capital city in December.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour attend Variety Power of Young Hollywood at NeueHouse Los Angeles on August 10, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

While most of the details of their nuptials remain unknown, Godwin had previously shared that the ceremony would take place in August.

She posted several loved-up photos with her fiancé on Instagram in January with the caption, "August '23: 🤵🏻‍♂️👰🏼‍♀️."

Later that same day, she revealed on TikTok that the two had decided on a date.

"You would think that after being engaged for almost four years that I would give myself enough time to like really plan it out, be particular, but, you know, it's happening in six months, in August."

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour attend 2023 REVOLVE Festival
Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin. Steven Simione/Getty Images

Over the course of their engagement, the topic of wedding planning has come up frequently. In early 2022, they shared that another priority had come first, and they announced that they had purchased a new home together in San Diego, California. 

When asked by followers about wedding plans, Godwin said in an Instagram Story that buying the house had taken her and Barbour’s focus away from wedding planning. “We did a lot of research and all of this stuff, and then all of a sudden, we decided to buy a new house. And there's only so much money in the world. So, coming soon. I’m sorry.”

This year, the couple returned their focus to the wedding, and a Barbie-themed bachelorette party in Las Vegas in May helped Godwin get ready to be a bride.

She later told Extra that the event would be a multi-day affair.

"Each day kind of has its own theme," Godwin said. "It's kind of fun and different, versus it feeling kind of, like, all the same."

