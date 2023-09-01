Bachelor in Paradise's Dylan Barbour Is Enjoying Being in 'My Husband Era' After Wedding to Hannah Godwin

The Bachelor Nation couple tied the knot last week in a romantic, private ceremony at the Chateau de Villette in Condécourt, France

Published on September 1, 2023 01:45PM EDT
Photo:

Dylan Barbour/Instagram

Dylan Barbour is soaking up married life. 

A week after getting married to fellow Bachelor in Paradise star Hannah Godwin, he shared an update on how things are going on the couple's honeymoon.

Barbour, 29, posted a photo on Instagram of the pair posing in matching white outfits on a picturesque dock in the Maldives overlooking the ocean. The reality star held up his ring finger to the camera as Godwin winked and stung her tongue out. 

Barbour joked that he’s “in my husband era” in the caption of the post.

Fellow Bachelor Nation star Noah Erb commented, “it suits you,” while The Bachelorette’s Mike Johnson said, “f--- right.”

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour attend the Variety Power Of Young Hollywood

Monica Schipper/WireImage

The social media post comes one week after Barbour and Godwin exchanged vows in a three-day event culminating in a romantic private ceremony at the Chateau de Villette in Condécourt, France. The pair had a welcome party held on a boat cruise by Paris Seine during sunset followed by an intimate garden party-themed rehearsal dinner at the Chateau before the pair finally said "I do."

“I honestly did not expect the wedding to be this dreamlike,” Barbour told PEOPLE of the wedding. “I can’t wait to spend every moment appreciating our life and celebrating such a huge life moment with Hannah and my family.”

Fans got to watch Godwin accept Barbour’s proposal in Bachelor in Paradise season 6, with Barbour saying during the season, "This is the end of Paradise, but it's just the beginning of our story.”

He added, "I didn't come here to spend my summer with you, I came here to spend my life with you. And I'm ready for that life to start now.”

DYLAN BARBOUR, HANNAH GODWIN

John Fleenor via Getty

Barbour popped the question a second time, this time without cameras present, in a surprise proposal at the beach in early August, the former Alabama pageant queen revealed in an Instagram post showing the moment.

“Although our first engagement was and still is SO special to us, over the past 4 years we’ve talked about having a special little moment just for us in the real world, and @dylanbarbour surprised me and made it happen last week,” Godwin wrote.

Godwin noted to PEOPLE at an event for Avec Les Filles in New York City, that while the pair’s relationship and engagement was very public on Bachelor in Paradise, the pair wanted to keep some aspects of their life more private moving forward.

"We loved sharing our relationship with the world, but I think our favorite moments are just by ourselves and not having to show anybody or prove to anybody who we are or anything,” Godwin said. So I think we might just keep it private.”

