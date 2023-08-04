The Most Adorable Throwbacks of Dylan & Cole Sprouse, in Honor of Their 31st Birthdays

From a pint-sized talk-show appearance to college graduation, see the sweetest photos of the famous twins in celebration of their big day

By
Diana Pearl
Diana Pearl is a former writer and reporter at PEOPLE. She left PEOPLE in 2018.
and
Alexandra Schonfeld
Alexandra Schonfeld is a features writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since April 2022. Her work previously appeared in Newsweek.

Published on August 4, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Cole Sprouse, and Dylan Sprouse during an interview with host Jay Leno
Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse with Jay Leno . Photo:

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Dylan and Cole Sprouse have been in front of a camera since before they could talk and now — three decades later — the famous twins are celebrating their 31st birthdays. After starring in diaper commercials before their 1st birthdays, the duo kept booking gigs — oftentimes sharing the same role as they were virtually indistinguishable from one another.

From appearing on The Tonight Show in 1999 to promote their first movie role in Big Daddy to graduating from New York University, here's a look back at some of Dylan and Cole's sweetest throwback moments.

01 of 16

Starting Early

Dylan & Cole Sprouse
The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

The Sprouse twins have been acting in diaper commercials since before their 1st birthday, but they really got their start on the show Grace Under Fire, on which they shared the role of Patrick Kelly for five seasons.

Cole says he doesn't remember much of his time on the show, telling the New York Post: "I remember being on set and growing up on that soundstage and running around and causing a little bit of mischief. I haven't watched it at all. I honestly could not tell you what that show is even about."

02 of 16

Side by Side

Cole and Dylan Sprouse
Dylan Sprouse/Instagram

Especially as kids, the two were virtually indistinguishable from one another, which made it easy for them to swap in and out for the same character in their earlier roles.

03 of 16

Big Screen Debut

FILM : 'BIG DADDY' BY DENNIS DUGAN.
Siemoneit/Sygma/Getty

After Grace Under Fire wrapped in 1998, the twins scored their first film roles as Julian in Big Daddy, where they showed off their comedic chops opposite Adam Sandler.

04 of 16

Palling Around

Adam Sandler, Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse
Adam Sandler, Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse.

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

In 1999, the Sprouse twins spoke to PEOPLE alongside their mother, Melanie, about the production of their first movie and working with Adam Sandler.

At the time, Melanie recalled that Sandler told her that the boys’ acting was “so good it makes me sick to my stomach."

05 of 16

Big Chairs, Little Dudes

Cole Sprouse, and Dylan Sprouse during an interview with host Jay Leno
Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse sit down with Jay Leo in 1999.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Dylan and Cole made their Tonight Show debut in June 1999 while promoting the movie, and sat down with then-host Jay Leno.

06 of 16

Bring It In

Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse during 2000 MTV Movie Awards
Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The pint-sized cuties appeared to have quite the appreciation for a Hawaiian shirts, like the ones they wore to the 2000 MTV Movie Awards.

07 of 16

Two of a Kind

Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse at the Sony Studios in Culver City, California
Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty 

See what we mean?

08 of 16

The One Where They Appear on 'Friends'

Friends Television Stills
Warner Bros. Television

Their next big roles came as Ben Geller, son of Ross and his first wife, Carol, on Friends. Like with Big Daddy and Grace Under Fire, the pair shared this part.

Though they only appeared in seven episodes, the show has remained a touchstone in their careers: It's been more than 15 years since his last episode on Friends aired and Cole told the New York Post he still gets recognized for the part.

09 of 16

In Disguise

Cole Sprouse & Dylan Sprouse at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California
Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

For the the 9th annual "Dream Halloween Los Angeles" benefit in 2002, the twins went all out with these KISS-inspired costumes — platform boots and all!

10 of 16

Good Hair Day

Actors Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse arrive for the Disney Channel Original Movies Los Angeles on July 27, 2004
Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse.

Frazer Harrison/Getty 

As famous as the twins were for their acting chops, they were also known for their blond — and matching — sweeping hairdos, which were on full display at the 2004 premiere for the Disney Channel Original Movie Tiger Cruise.

11 of 16

Living the 'Suite Life'

THE SUITE LIFE OF ZACK AND CODY, Dylan Sprouse, Cole Sprouse, (Season 1), 2005-08, © Disney Channel
Disney Channel/Everett

In 2005, the boys got their big solo break when they landed every child actor's dream: their own Disney Channel show. They played twins, Zack and Cody Martin, who lived in a luxury hotel on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

12 of 16

Disney Darlings

Nickelodeon's 20th Annual Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Suite Life was a big hit. The show lasted for three seasons and 87 episodes and, after its conclusion, got a spin-off, Suite Life on Deck.

13 of 16

Sweet 16

Cole and Dylan Sprouse at their 16th Birthday Party Hosted By Nintendo on August 9, 2008
Cole and Dylan Sprouse celebrate their 16th birthday.

Alexandra Wyman/WireImage

To ring in their 16th birthdays, the Sprouse twins celebrated the milestone with a star-studded party hosted by Nintendo. They were joined by Disney pals including Selena Gomez, Brenda Song, Debby Ryan, David Henrie and Alyson Stoner.

14 of 16

Sea-ing Double

Disney Channel's "The Suite Life On Deck" - Season Three
Craig Sjodin/Disney Channel/Getty

Suite Life on Deck, which saw the twins relocate from the Tipton Hotel to a ship for a semester-at-sea program, was equally successful to its predecessor, also running for three seasons.

15 of 16

Beyond Disney

COLE AND DYLAN SPROUSE AT MILLIONS OF MILKSHAKES
Philip Ramey/Corbis/Getty

However, the Disney bliss didn't last forever. The twins pitched an idea for another spin-off show, which at first, Disney didn't like, according to a YouTube video Dylan shared in 2013.

Later, he said that Disney came back and pitched them what was pretty much the same idea, and the company refused to give the twins producer credits. "Cole and I turned to each other and we basically laughed in their faces and walked out," he said. "And that was the last meeting we had with Disney."

16 of 16

Milestone Moment

Image
Courtesy Dylan Sprouse

After Suite Life on Deck finished, the twins took a hiatus from acting to focus on their education. Both men started at New York University in the fall of 2011, with Cole majoring in humanities and archaeology and Dylan studying video game design. They both led fairly normal lives during college: they lived in dorms, and Dylan even worked at a restaurant. They graduated together in 2015.

