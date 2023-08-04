Cole Sprouse's Girlfriend Says She's 'Lucky to Share This Life' with 'Riverdale' Star as He and Twin Dylan Turn 31

Dylan and Cole Sprouse are living the "suite life" on their birthday!

As the twin brothers turned 31 on Friday, their friends, family members and loved ones celebrated them.

Cole's girlfriend, Ari Fournier, showered him with love on Instagram. She shared a black-and-white photo of the two of them, writing, "I’m so lucky to share this life with you. Currently eating our bento boxes and holding hands in the park ❤️."

"I love you, happy birthday my love," the model, 24, concluded her caption.

Cole's Riverdale costar Casey Cott poked fun at his friend on his Instagram story to commemorate the occasion.

"Happy Birthfay to the greatest friend whose always available when I call....whenever I need him he's there. To the guy who always shows up," he captioned a screenshot of himself trying to FaceTime Cole and getting the message, "FaceTime unavailable."

Casey Cott Instagram. Casey Cott/Instagram

Additionally, Cott posted a sweet black-and-white photo of the two of them to his Instagram story captioned, "Happy birthday brother."

Dylan also shared a few celebratory snaps on his Instagram Story, including one of him standing in a playful pose while golfing with model wife Barbara Palvin and another of him preparing to punch a piñata blindfolded at what appears to be a birthday gathering.

Dylan Sprouse's birthday. Owen Gould/Instagram

Cole had some fun with his fans, sharing a throwback picture of him and Dylan as children on his Instagram story holding an umbrella and cleverly captioning it, "Thank you for the birthday wishes. I'm feeling showered with affection."

It's been a big year for both brothers. Cole wrapped filming on The CW's Riverdale, bidding farewell to his character Jughead Jones after seven seasons. Dylan married Palvin, 29, in July — they tied the knot in a church in Hungary, where the model is from.

The Sprouse twins began acting when they were less than a year old. They first rose to fame through their shared roles on the ABC sitcom Grace Under Fire from 1993 to 1998 and the Adam Sandler comedy film Big Daddy in 1999. Cole also played Ross Geller's son Ben on Friends.

Actors Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse arrive for the Disney Channel Original Movies Los Angeles on July 27, 2004. Frazer Harrison/Getty

From 2005 to 2011, Dylan and Cole starred on Disney's The Suite Life With Zack & Cody and its sequel series The Suite Life on Deck as twins Zack and Cody Martin, respectively. After Suite Life, they both took a hiatus from acting to attend New York University.

In recent years, Dylan has had leading roles in several films, including After We Collided, My Fake Boyfriend and Beautiful Disaster. Outside of acting, he co-owns All-Wise Meadery in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Aside from Riverdale, Cole has starred opposite Haley Lu Richardson in the romantic drama Five Feet Apart and Lana Condor in the 2022 science-fiction romantic comedy Moonshot. He also has an upcoming lead role in the horror comedy film Lisa Frankenstein, slated to be released later this year.

In May, Cole opened up about his experience as a child actor on Disney Channel, speaking candidly to Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Cole Sprouse. Araya Doheny/WireImage

"I get asked about Disney a lot because I think a lot of people want to sort of poke the bear and see, you know, how atrocious the channel was,” he shared. “By the time my brother and I got to the Disney Channel, we were good. It was a huge boon to us."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It was in very many ways, a life-saving show," Cole said of Suite Life. "It provided us with an amount of stability and consistency, and routine, that really was needed for my brother and I at the time.”

