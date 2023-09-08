Dying Tenn. Father Gets to Watch Son Graduate High School 2 Years Early: ‘As Proud as I Can Be’

"We are gathered here today to honor the wish of a father to see his son, that he dearly loves, complete a milestone in his life," said the school principal

By
Brian Brant
Brian Brant headshot
Brian Brant
Published on September 8, 2023 01:41PM EDT
A Tennessee teen received an honorary high school graduation, so his dying father could attend. Martha and Leon Deane, with sons Ewan, Arron and Leon.
Martha and Leon Deane, with sons Ewan, Arron and Leon. Photo:

Courtesy Jimmy & Kim Photography

A Tennessee high school community came together to help grant a dying father's special wish: to see his son graduate.

Although Ewan Deane is only a junior at Jellico High School, he took part in a special graduation ceremony last week because his father, Leon, has stage 4 pancreatic cancer and had been told he only has a few months to live, according to Today and CBS affiliate WVLT.

In January, the 50-year-old received his diagnosis. "It was already in stage 4 when they found it," Leon told Today. "It’s been rough, mentally it’s hard to deal with."

Ewan, who is currently homeschooled to spend more time with his father, told WVLT that he promised his father that he would graduate.

In order to make sure Leon was able to see the special moment, his wife Martha asked if Ewan's school could hold an early graduation ceremony for him.

After a friend made the call, the next day the school said, "We'll do it tomorrow," per Today.

Leon Deane, who has terminal pancreatic cancer, watched his son Ewan graduate two years early from high school.
Leon and Ewan Deane.

Courtesy Jimmy & Kim Photography

According to a live-streamed video of the ceremony shared on Facebook, the audience at the ceremony on Aug. 30 was packed, including Leon and his family, who sat in the front row.

"Today is the day that the Jellico High School and all the communities that represent our school come together to support a student and family in a solemn season of life," principal Joey St. John said during the ceremony. "To be straightforward with everyone in this room, we are gathered here today to honor the wish of a father to see his son, that he dearly loves, complete a milestone in his life."

Leon Deane, who is in hospice care for pancreatic cancer, got to see his 17-year-old son graduate high school early in an honorary ceremony
Leon Deane.

Courtesy Jimmy & Kim Photography
Leon Deane hugs his teenage son Ewan Deane during an honorary graduation ceremony at his Tennessee high school
Leon Deane and Ewan Deane.

Courtesy Jimmy & Kim Photography

While Leon hopes to see his son graduate in May 2025, St. John added that they pushed "forward in time" and allowed his father's "physical body to see today what his heart sees in the future."

That day, Ewan took the stage and became an honorary graduate of the class of 2025.

"I’m about as proud as I can be," Leon told WVLT of watching his son graduate.

