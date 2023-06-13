Dwyane Wade Explains Why He and Gabrielle Union Split Their Finances 50/50 — and Why They Both Signed Prenups

Dwyane Wade is opening up about why he and Gabrielle Union split their finances evenly.

During an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast published Monday, the retired NBA star, 41, discussed the 50/50 money split, which made headlines when his wife discussed it during a podcast appearance of her own last month.

Wade explained to host Shannon Sharpe that the agreement came following a comment he flippantly made to the actress, 50, when they lived in Miami.

“I said something about it being my house that I paid for. My wife looked at me and said 'you will never say that to me again when it’s something that we share,' " Wade told Sharpe. “So when we moved to [Los Angeles], my wife said ‘I got half on it you will never say my house again — you can say that in the arena!’ "

Union and Wade have been married since August 30, 2014. While she continues to act, Wade retired from the league in 2019 after earning approximately $200 million during his tenure with the Miami Heat, according to Outkick.



Wade addressed wife Gabrielle Union's viral "50/50" bill split coment. Michael Simon/Shutterstock

When it comes to their home, Wade said that he and Union purchased it 50/50 together. He also said that with their daughter Kaavia — whom they welcomed via surrogate in November 2018 — “anything that goes on with her, 50/50 we share it together.”

“We decided that certain pieces of our life, we would share in it,” Wade added.

While he and his wife split their finances evenly together, the former Miami Heat player explained that they each continue to provide for their loved ones 100% of the time.

“I have 20 to 50 responsibilities and my wife has 20 to 50 responsibilities and when I say that, that means she has her mother, she has her sisters, she has her dad so she has a lot of things she’s responsible for,” Wade said on the Club Shay Shay podcast. “She pays 100% of that and you know what I do? I pay 100% of my life.”

Wade also spoke about Union signing a prenup in their marriage. “I told her the same way, ‘I’ll sign a prenup too. You’re a millionaire, you got money. You work hard for yourself.' "

Wade and Union split their household and family responsibilities evenly together. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Back in May, Union went viral when she revealed on the Black Millionaires podcast Union that she and Wade “split everything fifty-fifty” in their household.



The actress continued, "But in the other households that each of us have to support, there's always this like, gorilla on your back, that's like, 'You better work, b---, you better work. Oh, you're going to sleep in?' You know, somebody might not eat."

She added, "It's hard. It's hard to let that go. So I'm working on that."

Union went on to explain that she still has a "scarcity mindset" with her money from when she was trying to make it in Hollywood.

"I struggle with that, still," she said. "I think I just have more responsibilities for my money. I get nervous like, 'Oh God, that movie didn't open you know what does that mean? Do I – Am I … Am I going to have enough to hold everybody up?' "

