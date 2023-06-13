Dwyane Wade Explains Why He and Gabrielle Union Split Their Finances 50/50 — and Why They Both Signed Prenups

"We decided that certain pieces of our life, we would share in it," Wade said

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 13, 2023 08:24AM EDT
Gabrielle Union, dwayne wade
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade is opening up about why he and Gabrielle Union split their finances evenly.

During an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast published Monday, the retired NBA star, 41, discussed the 50/50 money split, which made headlines when his wife discussed it during a podcast appearance of her own last month.

Wade explained to host Shannon Sharpe that the agreement came following a comment he flippantly made to the actress, 50, when they lived in Miami. 

“I said something about it being my house that I paid for. My wife looked at me and said 'you will never say that to me again when it’s something that we share,' " Wade told Sharpe. “So when we moved to [Los Angeles], my wife said ‘I got half on it you will never say my house again — you can say that in the arena!’ "

Union and Wade have been married since August 30, 2014. While she continues to act, Wade retired from the league in 2019 after earning approximately $200 million during his tenure with the Miami Heat, according to Outkick.

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade Miami Heat v New York Knicks, NBA Basketball game
Wade addressed wife Gabrielle Union's viral "50/50" bill split coment. Michael Simon/Shutterstock

When it comes to their home, Wade said that he and Union purchased it 50/50 together. He also said that with their daughter Kaavia — whom they welcomed via surrogate in November 2018 — “anything that goes on with her, 50/50 we share it together.”  

“We decided that certain pieces of our life, we would share in it,” Wade added.

While he and his wife split their finances evenly together, the former Miami Heat player explained that they each continue to provide for their loved ones 100% of the time. 

“I have 20 to 50 responsibilities and my wife has 20 to 50 responsibilities and when I say that, that means she has her mother, she has her sisters, she has her dad so she has a lot of things she’s responsible for,” Wade said on the Club Shay Shay podcast. “She pays 100% of that and you know what I do? I pay 100% of my life.” 

Wade also spoke about Union signing a prenup in their marriage. “I told her the same way, ‘I’ll sign a prenup too. You’re a millionaire, you got money. You work hard for yourself.' "

Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James Union Wade
Wade and Union split their household and family responsibilities evenly together. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Back in May, Union went viral when she revealed on the Black Millionaires podcast Union that she and Wade “split everything fifty-fifty” in their household. 

The actress continued, "But in the other households that each of us have to support, there's always this like, gorilla on your back, that's like, 'You better work, b---, you better work. Oh, you're going to sleep in?' You know, somebody might not eat."

She added, "It's hard. It's hard to let that go. So I'm working on that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Union went on to explain that she still has a "scarcity mindset" with her money from when she was trying to make it in Hollywood.

"I struggle with that, still," she said. "I think I just have more responsibilities for my money. I get nervous like, 'Oh God, that movie didn't open you know what does that mean? Do I – Am I … Am I going to have enough to hold everybody up?' "

Related Articles
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 14: Former New York Jets Kicker Jim Turner (11) holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy during halftime honoring the SuperBowl III Champion New York Jets during the National Football League Game between the New York Jets and the Indianapolis Colts on October 14, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Jim Turner, Former Denver Broncos Star Kicker Who Won Super Bowl with New York Jets, Dead at 82
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with Tom Brady after his straight sets victory against Casper Ruud of Norway in the Men's Singles Final match on Day Fifteen of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 11, 2023 in Paris, France
Novak Djokovic Hugs Tom Brady Moments After Winning Record-Setting 23rd Grand Slam Championship at French Open
oseline Hernandez attends Zeus Network's Joseline's Cabaret: Atlanta Season 2 screening at AMC Madison Yards 8 on April 18, 2021
Reality Star Joseline Hernandez Arrested After Backstage Brawl at Floyd Mayweather Fight
Anthony Bass and Ross Atkins
Toronto Blue Jays General Manager Explains Why Team Cut Anthony Bass Following Anti-LGBTQ Post
Tom Brady Tells Rookie QB Will Levis that Draft Night Disappointment Will Make Success 'That Much Sweeter'
Tom Brady Tells Rookie QB Will Levis that Draft Night Disappointment Will Make Success 'That Much Sweeter'
Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on January 06, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Zach LaVine on the Viral Trend He Won't Wear and Why 'Fashion and Basketball Go Hand In Hand' (Exclusive)
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird react during her jersey retirement ceremony on June 11, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Megan Rapinoe Serenades Fiancée Sue Bird as 'Simply the Best' at Jersey Retirement Ceremony
Jack Eiche & Charles Barkley
Charles Barkley Says NHL Star Jack Eichel Had 'Zero Idea' Who He Was When They Met: 'It Was Pretty Funny'
Emmy-Winning ESPN Director, Kyle Brown, Dies at 42 After Medical Emergency at College Baseball Game
Emmy-Winning ESPN Director Dies at 42 After 'Medical Emergency' at NCAA Baseball Tournament
Aaron Rodgers and CJ Uzomah at THE 76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS
Aaron Rodgers Attends 2023 Tony Awards — and the Internet Is Confused
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic Sets the Record for Men's Grand Slam Title Wins After 2023 French Open
Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner and WNBA Teammates Confronted by 'Provocateur' at Dallas Airport
The Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (15) drives against the Miami Heat's Kevin Love (42) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals at the Kaseya Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Miami. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Denver Nuggets Win 2023 NBA Finals After Defeating Miami Heat 94-89
England's Prince Charles sits with Tricia Nixon, daughter of American President Richard Nixon, during a baseball game at RFK Stadium, the home field of the Washington Senators, Washington DC, 19th July 1970.
King Charles 'Had Great Trouble Understanding' Baseball at His 1st Game In 1970: Report
The Oklahoma Sooners celebrate
Best Team Ever? Oklahoma Softball Wins 3rd Straight National Title, Extends Winning Streak to 53
Karel "Twisten" Asenbrener
Esports Star Karel 'Twisten' Ašenbrener Dead at 19: 'Rest Easy Brother, We All Love You'