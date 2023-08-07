See Dwyane Wade Get Ready for a FWRD Bash Ahead of His Upcoming Induction Into the Hall of Fame (Exclusive)

The NBA star and the online fashion destination took PEOPLE behind the scenes of his prep process before a star-studded party honoring his achievement

By
Hedy Phillips
Hedy Phillips
Published on August 7, 2023 03:37PM EDT
Dwyane Wade x FWRD, Hall of Fame Dinner and Party Style Diary
Photo:

Tanner James

It's only fitting that online fashion destination FWRD would kick off a week of celebrating Dwyane Wade being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame by throwing the PEOPLE's Best Dressed honoree an epic party in Los Angeles.

On Sunday night, Wade, along with his wife, Gabrielle Union, and several of their A-list friends, came together at Chateau Marmont for the fête — but before they did, Wade took PEOPLE behind the scenes while he got ready with his stylist, Jason Bolden.

Here's how Wade (and Union!) prepped for their glam night out.

01 of 11

Get the Party Started

Dwyane Wade x FWRD, Hall of Fame Dinner and Party Style Diary

Tanner James

The 13-time NBA All-Star gets his fit. "Looking forward to tonight to celebrate Hall of Fame with my friends at FWRD!"

02 of 11

It's All in the Details

Dwyane Wade x FWRD, Hall of Fame Dinner and Party Style Diary

Tanner James

Wade says he "always loved how Harry Belafonte, James Dean and the Rat Pack dressed. I’m wearing one of my favorite [pairs of] pants, high-waisted Bottega Veneta trousers with a Saint Laurent belt."

03 of 11

Fancy Footwear

Dwyane Wade x FWRD, Hall of Fame Dinner and Party Style Diary

Tanner James

"Suited and booted," says Wade, who shares a close up of his Versace shoes.

04 of 11

Moment of Joy

Dwyane Wade x FWRD, Hall of Fame Dinner and Party Style Diary

Tanner James

"Playing back videos and photos of Zaya at Lollapalooza and Kaav at her dance recital. The key to a good time is laughter and lounging."

05 of 11

Up Next? A Skin Sesh.

Dwyane Wade x FWRD, Hall of Fame Dinner and Party Style Diary

Tanner James

"Waiting for my glam moment. Always let my wife go first."

06 of 11

Ice, Ice, Baby

Dwyane Wade x FWRD, Hall of Fame Dinner and Party Style Diary

Tanner James

"Need to cool off before the big night," says Wade as his skin is soothed with cryo sticks.

07 of 11

His Motto: Moisturize From Head to Toe

Dwyane Wade x FWRD, Hall of Fame Dinner and Party Style Diary

Tanner James

"Hydration is key. Yes, men do moisturize. I never leave home without my Proudly ultra-rich body butter [Wade and Union co-founded the brand]."

08 of 11

Getting Silly

Dwyane Wade x FWRD, Hall of Fame Dinner and Party Style Diary, Gabrielle Union

Tanner James

"I like my legs moisturized a certain way," Wade jokes.

09 of 11

Here We Go

Dwyane Wade x FWRD, Hall of Fame Dinner and Party Style Diary

Tanner James

"Final touches before heading out. My stylist Jason Bolden is a perfectionist and never lets me down." Wade paired his aforementioned pants and belt with a "fly" Valentino shirt.

10 of 11

The Glam Reveal

Dwyane Wade x FWRD, Hall of Fame Dinner and Party Style Diary, Gabrielle Union

Tanner James

"Got the best-dressed date in town. Her sexy matches my cool. We are ready for you FWRD!" Union is styled by Thomas Christos and is wearing the Coperni Cup Strap Dress.

11 of 11

One Last Look

Dwyane Wade x FWRD, Hall of Fame Dinner and Party Style Diary

Tanner James

"Feeling good and blessed for the celebrations to begin. I’ve dreamt about being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame since I was a kid. What a great way to kick off the week!"

