See Dwyane Wade Get Ready for a FWRD Bash Ahead of His Upcoming Induction Into the Hall of Fame (Exclusive)

It's only fitting that online fashion destination FWRD would kick off a week of celebrating Dwyane Wade being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame by throwing the PEOPLE's Best Dressed honoree an epic party in Los Angeles.

On Sunday night, Wade, along with his wife, Gabrielle Union, and several of their A-list friends, came together at Chateau Marmont for the fête — but before they did, Wade took PEOPLE behind the scenes while he got ready with his stylist, Jason Bolden.

Here's how Wade (and Union!) prepped for their glam night out.