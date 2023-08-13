Dwyane Wade Toasts Family During HOF Induction: 'Thank You for Learning to Love My Imperfections'

The family shared sweet moments throughout the night on social media, and Wade even paid tribute to his crew during his touching enshrinement speech

By
Published on August 13, 2023 12:29PM EDT
Gabrielle Union and Daughters Zaya and Kaavia Celebrate Dwyane Wade's Basketball Hall of Fame Induction
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union and their daughters attend Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Photo:

Mike Lawrie/Getty 

Dwyane Wade has a Hall of Fame-caliber team on his hands!

During his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, the NBA great, 41, was celebrated by the Union-Wade crew, as his wife Gabrielle Union attended with kids Kaavia James, 4, Zaya, 16, Zaire, 21, and Wade's nephew Dahveon Morris, 21 — with everyone cheering him on during a heartfelt enshrinement speech.

And Wade made sure to celebrate them in return. During his speech, the Miami Heat alum recognized several figures in his life, from his parents to his kids to even friends Carmelo Anthony, Allen Iverson and Chris Paul, all of whom were in attendance. Iverson, who presented the honor to Wade, wore a custom suit with Wade's name and jersey number featured on the back.

"Thank you all for being there for me and for loving me in the most perfect way possible. I appreciate you guys and I love y'all," Wade said of his loved ones in attendance before specifically recognizing his wife.

Gabrielle Union and Daughters Zaya and Kaavia Celebrate Dwyane Wade's Basketball Hall of Fame Induction
Dwyane Wade speaks to Gabrielle Union at 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Induction.

Mike Lawrie/Getty

"And my wife Gab, would you please stand. Thank you for making our house a home," he said.

"Thank you for making sure our kids feel seen, heard and protected when I'm not around. Thank you for learning every ref's name in the NBA and for screaming at them so I didn't have to — saved a lot of fine money," Wade joked.

"I know I'm traveling for work this year during our anniversary, so I want to say, thank you for being on this journey for me — with me, these past 15 years. Thank you for learning to love my imperfections, just as much as we enjoyed and love the moments of perfection. I love you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gabrielle Union and Daughters Zaya and Kaavia Celebrate Dwyane Wade's Basketball Hall of Fame Induction
Gabrielle Union and Daughters Zaya and Kaavia.

Dwayne Wade/Instagram

Before and after the ceremony, the Wade-Union family shared plenty of sweet moments on Instagram to mark the occasion.

On the red carpet, Wade uploaded a clip of his wife and two daughters to his Instagram Story, complete with three red hearts that he pasted over the video.

The Miami Heat legend also shared a behind-the-scenes video of himself holding hands with Kaavia in what appeared to be a hotel lobby, as the two smiled big while skipping around together as a father-daughter duo.

Union, 50, also uploaded a few behind-the-scenes clips and photos to her own Instagram, including a video where her and Wade's children pose for a few photos, and an image of her wearing Wade's iconic orange jacket made for inductees.

"The type you remember forever 😉," she captioned her post.

Gabrielle Union and Daughters Zaya and Kaavia Celebrate Dwayne Wade's Basketball Hall of Fame Induction
Dwyane Wade with daughter Kaavia.

Dwyane Wade/Instagram

Elsewhere in his speech, Wade recognized his parents, and in one heartfelt moment to wrap his sentiments, even invited his father on stage.

"I started this off thanking you, and I want to end it the same way," he said. "I owe you a debt of gratitude that I will never be able to repay. When I would cry and say, 'I can't,' you made me go harder. You pushed me to limits that I didn't know were inside of me. The hard work I put in is because I didn't want to let you down."

Wade added that he and his father had the "same exact dream" and carry the "same exact name" — Dwyane Tyrone Wade.

"To know we hustled all the way to the Basketball Hall of Fame is God's will. So pops, I know your knees are a little sore, but will you join me on stage as we take our rightful step into basketball heaven?"

As his dad walked on stage, Wade gave him a kiss on the head, explaining that the honor was "for my father." And after they both exchanged "I love you's," Wade made a final statement of the night and hugged his dad proudly: "We in the Hall of Fame, dog!"

Related Articles
Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson poses for a photo during the NBA All-Star Game as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
Dwyane Wade Says Being First Hall-of-Famer Presented by Allen Iverson 'Means Everything' (Exclusive)
LeBron James Bryce James ESPYS 07 12 23
LeBron James' Youngest Son Bryce Joining Notre Dame High School Team With Rapper Master P. Miller’s Son: ‘Let’s Get It’
Kimora Lee Simmons and Ming Lee Simmons Instagram 08 10 23
Kimora Lee Simmons Twins with Daughter Ming Lee, 23, in Cutout Black Dresses: 'LBD for She and Me'
Shaquille ONeal Teases New Thotdaddy Album as He Dons Mullet Wig
Shaquille O’Neal Teases Debut 'Dubstep Dad' Album as He Dons Mullet Wig
Anthony Edwards (1) of the Minnesota Timberwolves stands during a break in action in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets
NBA Fines Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards $50,000 for 'Recklessly Swinging' Chair
Magic Johnson Looks Back on a 'Beautiful Week' with Wife Cookie as the Couple Get Alone Time on Yacht Vacation
Magic Johnson Looks Back on a 'Beautiful Week' of Solo Time with Wife Cookie on Yacht Vacation
Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade attend the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont on August 06, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Step Out in Matching Monochrome Looks
Steph Curry Hayley Williams
Watch Steph Curry Join Paramore's Hayley Williams on Stage to Sing 'Misery Business' and Wow the Crowd
Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade attend the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Celebrate Hall of Fame Induction, Plus Dixie D'Amelio, G Flip and More
Jalen Brunson Hosts Charity Golf Tournament
Jalen Brunson Named His Foundation 'Second Round' After 'Being Overlooked' Before NBA Stardom (Exclusive)
Dwyane Wade x FWRD, Hall of Fame Dinner and Party Style Diary
See Dwyane Wade Get Ready for a FWRD Bash Ahead of His Upcoming Induction Into the Hall of Fame (Exclusive)
Gabrielle Union Celebrates 4-Year-Old Daughter Kaavia's Dance Recital: 'Every Black Girl Deserves Her Flowers'
Gabrielle Union Celebrates 4-Year-Old Daughter Kaavia's Dance Recital: 'Every Black Girl Deserves Her Flowers'
Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan Says ‘Thank You, but Not Goodbye’ to Charlotte Hornets Fans After Selling Stake in NBA Team
Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares 'Rehab' Routine with Son Maverick: 'Paw Patrol and Shooting'
Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares 'Rehab' Routine with Son Maverick: 'Paw Patrol and Shooting'
Taylor Swift (L) and NBA player Kobe Bryant speak onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles
Kobe Bryant Praised 'Sweet' Taylor Swift in Resurfaced Interview as Vanessa and Daughters Attend L.A. Show
Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Photo of Taylor Swift Hugging Daughter Bianka, 6, at Concert: 'We Love You!'
Taylor Swift Hugs Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's Daughter Bianka, 6½, at Concert: 'We Love You!'