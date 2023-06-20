Dwyane Wade Says One of His ‘Biggest Memories’ on the Heat Includes LeBron James and This Miami Restaurant (Exclusive)

The retired NBA star spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about a particularly memorable Miami meal during the annual ‘Food & Wine’ Classic in Aspen

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in the Kitchn, TODAY Digital and Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Sam Burros is a writer, producer, and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, he was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Before making the pivot to food media, Burros studied theatre at NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, film, and television with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broadstream.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 20, 2023 01:43PM EDT
Dwyane Wade at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen
Photo:

Emily Mae Photography courtesy of Hotel Jerome, an Auberge Resort

Dwyane Wade may have left Florida, but the NBA star made many memories in the Sunshine State. 

While speaking with PEOPLE during the annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, the Wade Cellars founder, 41, shared the details of one of his “biggest memories” on the Heat at Prime 112, a celebrity-studded Miami restaurant.

“I went to Prime 112 a lot. I supported Myles [Chefetz] down on the beach. David Grutman – I supported what he does a lot over the years,” Wade says of some of his favorite restaurants and restaurateurs in Miami. “I've done birthday parties there. I've talked about them so other people can hear about them, so I just always support it.” 

Dwyane Wade at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

Erica Rodriguez, Metelus Studios

One of his trips to Prime 112 resulted in lifelong memories for Wade and other diners at the Miami establishment. 

“My biggest memory down there was 2010 when LeBron [James] announced he was coming to Miami,” the former Heat player tells PEOPLE before hosting the Black on Black dinner at Hotel Jerome during the Food & Wine Classic. 

“You have Prime 112. And then next to them you got [the] Prime Hotel,” Wade continues. “I was hosting a little viewing room in the Prime Hotel in the back, and then I ran through Prime 112 and cheers and celebratory moments with everybody,” he explains of the time James publicly announced he would be joining the Miami Heat.

“That was a big moment. I knew it was going to be a big moment, and I wanted to give that moment to Myles, and so I did,” Wade says, adding that he was also “able to share [that moment] with all the people that were at the restaurant enjoying the meal.” 

Dwyane Wade at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

Emily Mae Photography courtesy of Hotel Jerome, an Auberge Resort

As a star in the wine business himself, Wade made an appearance at the Black on Black dinner in Aspen at Hotel Jerome, where Black vintners and winemakers including Chris Paul and CJ McCollum were celebrated.

"To be able to be a part of this Black on Black dinner, it's something that is important. It's important for our community that a lot of us are doing it for," he tells PEOPLE.

"It is great to be able to put together the ones who built this space for us and the new ones [who] are coming in and get everybody together and just enjoy each other's wines and each other's conversations," Wade says of his fellow winemakers.

