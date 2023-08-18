Dwyane Wade Shares Photos of Family Vacation After Hall of Fame Induction: 'The Reset'

The retired basketball star celebrated his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on vacation

August 18, 2023
Dwyane Wade is celebrating his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with those closest to him!

Just a few days after receiving the career accolade, the sports icon, 41, shared through a series of Instagram Story posts that he is on vacation with his wife, Gabrielle Union, and their 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James.

Wade began the series of posts by sharing fun moments on a boat ride that included a snap of their daughter showing off her dance moves as her mom, 50, looked on with a smile.

Dwyane Wade Shares Photos of Family Vacation after Hall of Fame Induction: 'The Reset'

Dwyane Wade/Instagram

The retired athlete shared a sweet photo of the two locking arms as the sun shined above them and included an image of himself relaxing against a pillow while wearing a gray t-shirt and white baseball cap.

He then included two solo shots of Union posing in a white one-piece swimsuit alongside the message, "Have a time my love ❤️ @gabunion."

Dwyane Wade Shares Photos of Family Vacation after Hall of Fame Induction: 'The Reset'

Dwyane Wade/Instagram

Wade showed that he was having fun by including a video of himself wearing animal print shorts as he looked at his phone and danced to music playing on the boat ride. He wrote alongside the video, "The Reset ❗❗."

Dwyane Wade Shares Photos of Family Vacation after Hall of Fame Induction: 'The Reset'

Dwyane Wade/Instagram

He also shared a video of himself jumping into the water and a clip of the sunset. Apart from Kaavia, the sports icon shares two children with ex-wife Siovaughn Funches; Zaire, 21, and Zaya, 16. He also has a son named Xavier, 9, with Aja Metoyer and is the legal guardian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 21.

Wade and Union's family trip occurred just days before they mark their nine-year wedding anniversary. Union shared in a 2021 interview with PEOPLE that the secret behind their longstanding marriage has been communication.

Dwyane Wade Shares Photos of Family Vacation after Hall of Fame Induction: 'The Reset'

Dwyane Wade/Instagram

"This is both of our second marriages, and we're super transparent about that," she said. "We didn't do it right the first time around. There's another way — to be more collaborative and equitable. We humble ourselves, listen, and we meet in the middle." Wade celebrated their romance during his Hall of Fame acceptance speech by thanking Union for "making our house a home."

"Thank you for making sure our kids feel seen, heard, and protected when I'm not around," he added. "Thank you for learning every ref's name in the NBA and for screaming at them so I didn't have to — saved a lot of fine money."

"I know I'm traveling for work this year during our anniversary, so I want to say thank you for being on this journey for me — with me, these past 15 years," he continued. "Thank you for learning to love my imperfections just as much as we enjoyed and love the moments of perfection. I love you."

