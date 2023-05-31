Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Daughter Zaya's 16th Birthday: 'So Thankful'

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union each shared some recent photos in simple tributes to Zaya Wade on her 16th birthday

Published on May 31, 2023 10:50 AM
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Daughter Zaya's 16th Birthday
Gabrielle Union, Zaya Wade, and Dwyane Wade. Photo:

Gabrielle Union Wade/Instagram

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union each honored daughter Zaya Wade on a very special birthday.

On Monday, Zaya celebrated her 16th birthday, which featured tributes from her former NBA star dad, 41, and her actress stepmom, 50.

"6Teen 🫶🏾," Wade captioned his post, which included recent photos with the model teen, as well as a throwback video from when she was younger, dressed in superhero pajamas.

Union shared her own set of photos and videos of Zaya throughout her teen years, writing, "16 🖤 @zayawade."

In addition to Zaya, Wade is also dad to Kaavia James, 4, with the Bring It On actress, as well as sons  Xavier Zechariah, 9, and Zaire, 21, from previous relationships.

Zaya thanked everyone for the outpouring of love on Instagram in her own post, writing, "16 ✨ so thankful for all the love 🥹🎀🎂🥳🫶🏾."

Appearing on her first-ever magazine cover with DAZED earlier this year, Zaya opened up about having a "giant support system" in her family.

Asked when she feels most empowered, Zaya shared, "When my family surrounds me."

"They are such a giant support system and have always been there for me," she added. "No matter what happens, I feel strongest when I'm with them."

