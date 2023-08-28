Entertainment TV 'Dancing with the Stars' Pro Witney Carson Not Returning for Season 32: 'I Hope It's Not a Goodbye' In announcing the news, the professional dancer said she's 'not quite mentally and physically ready for what the show calls for' after welcoming her second child in May By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 28, 2023 02:53PM EDT Trending Videos Witney Carson on a red carpet for 'Dancing with the Stars'. Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Witney Carson is doing what's best for herself — and her family. The longtime Dancing with the Stars pro, 29, confirmed she will not be returning to the ABC reality series for its upcoming 32nd season. In announcing the news on TikTok Sunday, Carson referenced her growing family and noted that "this was not a decision that we took lightly at all." But she explained why it's the best choice for them moving forward. Everything to Know About 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 32 Witney Carson and husband Carson McAllister attend the premiere of Disney's 'Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' at Dolby Theatre on May 18, 2017. Frederick M. Brown/Getty "We definitely thought and prayed about it for a while, but we will not be doing Dancing With the Stars this season," she said. "And as much as that pains me to say, I just feel very at peace with it." Carson continued, "You guys know that family is the most important thing to me, and we just really felt that moving our entire family across the country right now was not for us." In addition to wanting to create more "stability" for her firstborn child Kevin Leo, Carson — who welcomed her second child, son Jet, with husband Carson McAllister in May — admitted: "I also feel like I’m not quite mentally and physically ready for what the show calls for." "I love dance. That is my passion, so this was definitely a hard decision but I will be rooting for everybody on the show. I'm so excited," she added. "I definitely think this is just a break. I hope it's not a goodbye. But for now, we will be their number one cheerleader watching. Love you guys." Witney Carson and Husband Carson Welcome Baby No. 2, Son Jet: 'Best Mother's Day Gift' Carson joined Dancing with the Stars in 2014 for season 18. She's been paired with the likes of Frankie Muniz and Kel Mitchell, but she only won the competition once alongside partner Alfonso Ribeiro — who now co-hosts the series with Julianne Hough — in season 19. She competed in the series last season alongside Wayne Brady, ending the competition in third place. Witney Carson with Frankie Muniz on 'Dancing with the Stars'. Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Several updates have come in ahead of the upcoming 32nd season. Before the full cast is slated to be unveiled on Good Morning America on Sept. 13, Bachelorette star Charity Lawson and Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix had been announced as contestants. Hough, 35, is also returning to the ballroom but as a co-host rather than a judge or pro-dancer. Mark Ballas and Cheryl Burke both announced plans to retire from the show after season 31. Meanwhile, pro Lindsay Arnold confirmed she's not returning following the birth of her second child in May, saying on TikTok: "I don't want to put my kids through that right now." The series is also returning to its original home on ABC after spending one season on Disney+. The show will stream on both networks simultaneously. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars premieres this fall on ABC, and will stream on Disney+ and Hulu.