Celebrity Parents Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Fishes for Mermaids with Daughter Tiana on Fourth of July "These things actually exist," the 'Black Adam' actor said while holding up daughter Tiana, who wore a mermaid tail By Hannah Sacks Updated on July 5, 2023 02:33PM EDT Photo: Dwayne Johnson/Instagram Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Fourth of July was extra magical this year: He discovered a mermaid! On Tuesday, the Black Adam actor, 51, shared a sweet photo to his Instagram of him holding his daughter Tiana, 5, as they swim in a pool. Tiana wears a purple mermaid tail and hangs in his arms while Johnson smiles for the camera. "These things actually exist — finally caught me one ☝🏾," he captioned the image. "Happy 4th to you and your families! 🧜🏽♀️🧜🏽♀️🇺🇸." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Loves Every Second of Being a Girl Dad — Here's the Proof The Fast X star is dad to three daughters: Simone, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia, and Jasmine 7, and Tiana, whom he shares with his wife, Lauren Hashian. In 2021, Johnson spoke with PEOPLE and opened up about being a girl dad. He said fatherhood has helped him be "more tender and gentle," adding that he and his wife are raising his two younger daughters in "an environment and a culture where there are no limits to life." He also isn't a stranger to sharing his sweet parenting practices on social media. On Dec. 6, 2022, he shared a video on Instagram of him holding and swaying his two younger daughters while Hashian performed ahead of an NFL game. "Me holding my babies tight, while their mama @laurenhashianofficial sings a powerful & inspiring National Anthem to 70,000 strong at @sofistadium - will go down as one of the greatest and most moving moments of my life ❤️🇺🇸💪🏾," he wrote in the caption. Later that month, Johnson shared a video on Instagram of his two youngest daughters giving him a makeover, which included makeup and a blonde wig. "First morning back home with my tornados 🌪️ and by 8am they insisted on giving 'Dwanta Claus a make over before Christmas,' " he captioned the post. "🎅🏾 💅🏽 💋 I haven't seen myself in the mirror yet but if I look as cool as I FEEL RIGHT NOW, then IM WINNING BABY."