Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Fishes for Mermaids with Daughter Tiana on Fourth of July

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Fourth of July was extra magical this year: He discovered a mermaid!

On Tuesday, the Black Adam actor, 51, shared a sweet photo to his Instagram of him holding his daughter Tiana, 5, as they swim in a pool. Tiana wears a purple mermaid tail and hangs in his arms while Johnson smiles for the camera.

"These things actually exist — finally caught me one ☝🏾," he captioned the image. "Happy 4th to you and your families! 🧜🏽‍♀️🧜🏽‍♀️🩵🇺🇸."

The Fast X star is dad to three daughters: Simone, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia, and Jasmine 7, and Tiana, whom he shares with his wife, Lauren Hashian.

In 2021, Johnson spoke with PEOPLE and opened up about being a girl dad. He said fatherhood has helped him be "more tender and gentle," adding that he and his wife are raising his two younger daughters in "an environment and a culture where there are no limits to life."

He also isn't a stranger to sharing his sweet parenting practices on social media. On Dec. 6, 2022, he shared a video on Instagram of him holding and swaying his two younger daughters while Hashian performed ahead of an NFL game.

"Me holding my babies tight, while their mama @laurenhashianofficial sings a powerful & inspiring National Anthem to 70,000 strong at @sofistadium - will go down as one of the greatest and most moving moments of my life ❤️🇺🇸💪🏾," he wrote in the caption.

Later that month, Johnson shared a video on Instagram of his two youngest daughters giving him a makeover, which included makeup and a blonde wig. "First morning back home with my tornados 🌪️ and by 8am they insisted on giving 'Dwanta Claus a make over before Christmas,' " he captioned the post.

"🎅🏾 💅🏽 💋 I haven't seen myself in the mirror yet but if I look as cool as I FEEL RIGHT NOW, then IM WINNING BABY."

