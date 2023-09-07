Dwayne Johnson Surprises L.A. Celebrity Tour Bus as It Stops Beside His Car: ‘I’m Like a Big Kid’

"This kind of stuff is some of the best parts of fame" the actor said on Instagram Wednesday

By
Clare Fisher
Clare Fisher
Clare Fisher is a writer-editor for PEOPLE. She has written for publications including OK! Magazine, The Mail on Sunday and Red Magazine. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023 08:42AM EDT
Dwayne Johnson Tour bus surprises
Dwayne Johnson sweetly surprises fans on an LA tour bus . Photo:

Dwayne Johnson Instagram

Dwayne Johnson is certainly full of surprises! 

The actor, 51, spotted a group of tourists who appeared to be taking a tour of movie star homes in the area in Los Angeles — and decided to give them a real-life experience with a celebrity, which he then shared on Instagram Wednesday.

In the clip — which was filmed from inside the actor's car — the tour bus pulled up alongside Johnson's car as he happily greeted the cheering passengers.

“How are you guys doing? Are you guys doing good?" he asked the group, before joking about them visiting his own property. "Did you guys go to my house yet?" he asked, and when a few people responded that they hadn't, the actor jokingly said: "OK, good, keep it that way!” and told the group to "have fun!"

Spotting that some passengers wanted to take his photo, Johnson then agreed to pose for snaps for the tourists, even encouraging the bus driver to reverse in order for the passengers to get better shots and joking that they should "get my big head in" their photos.

After the excited group had taken some photos, the actor drove away and began to speak to the camera.

“That was fun, the kind of stuff is some of the best parts of fame right there. Making their day," he said, and added with a laugh, “And free s----, getting free s----.”

Dwayne Johnson Tour bus surprises
Johnson shared that interacting with fans is one of the best parts of fame.

Dwayne Johnson Instagram

“Tour bus surprises 🚌🙀" the Black Adam wrote in the caption for the feel-good footage.

"I’m like a big kid, I get so much joy outta these “holy s—” moments and seeing my people’s faces 😂🤳🏾" he continued, adding that seeing him around might be becoming a part of the L.A. tours.

"Not too many pick up trucks rollin’ around my hood so I think “look out for the rocks pick up” is becoming part of these tour bus attractions 🛻 🤣" he wrote, before writing out a jokey transcript of the conversation with the tour group about visiting his home.

"Happy folks. Love to see it. #bestpartsoffame 🤙🏾 #hoodrollin 🛻" the caption concluded.

His Wednesday post wasn't the first time Johnson has shared heartwarming interactions with tour bus fans.

In 2021, the actor posted a similar video on his Instagram page that showed him surprising a group on an L.A. bus tour.

"Hey you guys know where I can find The Rock? 🛻😂 Love pullin’ up in my pick up truck beside all these tour buses that tour my neighborhood and surprising the heck outta people!!! One of the cool parts of fame & my job ~ makin’ a few folks happy. #pickuptruckrollin #saturdayvibes #myhood," he captioned the sweet video.

The retired wrestler has showed off his kindness plenty of times in the past. In October 2022, he was passed a fan’s baby daughter called Luciana during a Black Adam event, and went on to introduce the infant to the audience, saying, "Mexico, I want to introduce you to someone very special — our biggest fan, Luciana."

Back in March 2016, Johnson also showed off his caring side when he unexpectedly made a fan’s day by visiting his bedside during a stay at a Georgia hospital. 

But it’s not only fans who get to share in Johnson’s warm character. He is also a doting dad to three lucky daughters: Simone Johnson, 22, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia, as well as Jasmine Johnson, 7, and Tiana Johnson, 5, whom he shares with his wife, Lauren Hashian.

And the actor has never been shy about celebrating fatherhood and sharing sweet "daddy-daughter bonding" moments.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In 2021, he opened up about raising daughters to PEOPLE and said that it has helped him be "more tender and gentle," adding that he and his wife are raising his two younger daughters in "an environment and a culture where there are no limits to life."

Related Articles
Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino
Al Pacino’s Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Files for Physical Custody of Their Baby Roman: Reports
Jamie Foxx and his sister Deondra Dixon
Jamie Foxx Remembers His Late Sister DeOndra Dixon on her 39th Birthday: ‘I Wish You Were Here’
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner hearing day
Kevin Costner’s Ex Christine Ordered to Pay $14K of His Divorce Attorney Fees
Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene Nun 2; 2021 the conjuring: the devil made me do it vera farmiga
'Nun II' Director Wants to Work with Sisters Taissa and Vera Farmiga 'for the Rest of My Career' (Exclusive)
Christine Costner and Kevin Costner attend OmniPeace Foundation Presents Rock Rwanda Benefit Honoring Kevin & Christine Costner at Vibrato Grill Jazz on April 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Costner Accused Ex of Waging a 'Relentless Jihad' Against Him Before Child Support Outcome
Austin Butler, Tom Hardy - THE BIKERIDERS
Tom Hardy and Austin Butler Form a Violent Biker Gang in ‘The Bikeriders’ Trailer
Ryan Reynolds shares a selfie to Instagram with Blake Lively and their dog
Ryan Reynolds Posts Sweet Selfie with Wife Blake Lively Ahead of Their 11th Wedding Anniversary
Sofia Coppola and Francis Ford Coppola attend the New York Public Library 2018 Library Lions Gala at the New York Public Library at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building on November 5, 2018 in New York City
Francis Ford Coppola Says He Is 'More Than Proud' of Daughter Sofia Coppola Over 'Priscilla' Venice Reception
Woody Allen with his wife Soon-yi Previn and the rest of the family leave from Venice Marco Polo Airport after attending the 80th Venice International Film Festival.
Woody Allen Leaves Venice with His Family After World Premiere of New Movie 'Coup de Chance'
Taylor Momsen Recalls Being 'Made Fun of Relentlessly' by Schoolmates over 'Grinch' Role
Taylor Momsen Says She Was 'Made Fun of Relentlessly' as a Kid for 'Grinch' Role: 'It Was Alienating'
Cailee Spaeny and Priscilla Presley
'Priscilla' Star Cailee Spaeny Says Watching Movie with Priscilla Presley in Venice Was 'Absolutely Surreal'
Jonathan Majors leaves court after a hearing on his domestic violence case
Jonathan Majors Appears in Court Virtually as His Assault Trial Is Delayed Again
Director Ava DuVernay attends a photocall for "Origin" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 06, 2023 in Venice, Italy
Ava DuVernay Says Her New Movie 'Origin' Is 'a Door Opened' for Black Filmmakers at International Festivals
Anthony Hopkins instagram playing piano in unknown hotel 09 05 23
Anthony Hopkins Reveals His Expert Piano Skills in Empty Hotel Lobby: ‘The Perfect Venue’
Gary Busey 'Dead Ant' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jan 2019
Gary Busey Being Investigated for Alleged Involvement in Hit-and-Run Accident
Joe Alwyn Shares Adorable Throwback Photo of Himself as a Child
Joe Alwyn Returns to Instagram with Gallery of New Photos and Throwback Snapshots