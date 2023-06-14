Dwayne Johnson Reveals Release Date for Live-Action ‘Moana’: ‘Humbled and Excited’

Dwayne Johnson was “humbled (and excited)” to share the release date for Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Moana on Tuesday. The film will hit theaters on June 27, 2025, nine years after the original.

“Sometimes our strengths lie beneath the surface. Far beneath in some cases,” Johnson, 51, wrote on Instagram, quoting the Moana character.

“It’s my privilege to share our legends, songs, and dance of our Polynesian culture with all of you and your families,” the Black Adam star continued. “Love & mana.”

Johnson included a photo of a Hawaiian island, with the Moana track "Tulou Tagaloa" sung by Olivia Foa'i playing.

Johnson announced the live-action Moana remake during Disney’s 2023 shareholder meeting in April. "This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people's grace, mana and warrior strength," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "I wear our culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once in a lifetime opportunity to reunite with MAUI, inspired by the spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me."



The wrestler-turned-actor also filmed a video with his daughters Tiana, 5, and Jasmine, 7, on a Hawaiian beach to announce the project. "We are so excited and happy to announce that a live-action reimagining of Moana is in the works," Johnson said.

He promised the return of Moana and other signature aspects of the 2016 film, including "Gramma Tala, the music, the dance, Te Fiti, Pua the pig, the village" and "the beautiful, powerful ocean." The beloved chicken Heihei and Johnson’s demigod character Maui are also returning.

While Johnson will play the live-action version of Maui, Auli’i Cravalho confirmed in May she is not reprising the title role after voicing Moana in 2016. However, the Mean Girls: The Musical star will have a role in selecting a new star as an executive producer for the 2025 film.

"When I was cast as Moana at 14 it wonderfully changed my life and started my career. In this live-action retelling I will not be reprising the role," she said. "I believe it is absolutely vital that casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell. So, as an executive producer on the film, I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana's courageous spirit, undeniable wit and emotional strength."

"I am truly honored to pass this baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent, to honor our incredible Pacific peoples, cultures and communities that helped inspire her story,” Cravalho continued. “And I look forward to all the beautiful Pacific representation to come."

Moana (2016). Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

"She has had such a profound impact on how we think of Disney princesses,” Cravahlo said of the title character in an April press release. “Moana's strength and perseverance are inspiring — to audiences around the world, to me and to everyone who helped bring her to life. I'm looking forward to sharing her story in a whole new way."

The original Moana hit theaters in November 2016 and was directed by Jon Musker and Ron Clements, the same filmmakers behind The Little Mermaid and Aladdin. The voice cast also featured Temuera Morrison, Rachel House, Nicole Scherzinger, Jemaine Clement, and Alan Tudyk.

Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia are producing the live action version via their Seven Bucks Productions and Beau Flynn via Flynn Picture Co.