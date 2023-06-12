Dwayne Johnson Puckers Up as He Holds Daughter Tiana During Her Princess Party with Friends

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will do whatever it takes to put a smile on his little girl's face.

On Sunday, the Fast X actor, 51, played a part in daughter Tiana's princess-themed celebration, sharing a photo on Instagram where he puckers his lips to kiss the 5-year-old as she laughs, dressed in a Sleeping Beauty costume.

"Monster 😘 for Tia’s first princess party with all her friends. Lots of little magical Princesses running around the house having fun and none of them were scared of daddy 🙋🏽‍♂️👍🏾," he wrote, then joking, "Only the moms 😉. Fun day for the kiddos!"

Lauren Hashian — mom to Tiana and Jasmine, 7 — shared a tribute to her younger daughter last month in celebration of her 5th birthday, which was in April.

"My little peanut turned 5 this month and I have to commemorate her birthday before April is over! Tia… sighhh… what words can ever describe how smart, funny, witty, joyful, incredible, and scrumptious you are. Our wise little soul, my little shadow all the time and I hope that never stops, bursting with love! No one loves playing Harry Potter or to dress up and be 'extra' going to school more than you (that includes the MASK picture)," she wrote.

"No one wakes up as happy as you! And we just live for it :) Thank you for the joy you bring to the lives of all who know you and love you!! You are JOY!! We LOVE you!! Happy Birthday our sweetest beautiful baby TIA bubuh!!! ❤️#April17 #TianaGia #5YearsOld."

Dwayne Johnson Instagram / Christopher Polk/Getty

Johnson is also dad to daughter Simone, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia. Following in her dad's WWE footsteps, she joined the wrestling organization in 2020.

Last year, she made her ring debut under the name Ava Raine, making her TV debut last October. In her second match, which aired last week, she took home her first win.

"To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said 'this will be my life one day,' this is for you. I'm humbled, grateful & ready to work. Let's do this," she wrote in the caption of her 2020 post announcing she'd signed with WWE.

"Congrats to my #1 born, Simone Johnson, on officially signing her wrestling contract with WWE and NXT," The Rock said in an Instagram post. "And on her way to becoming the first-ever 4th generation WWE athlete."

