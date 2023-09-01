Dwayne Johnson's Private Chef Shares the French Toast Recipe He Eats 'Every Single Weekend'

For years, Dwayne Johnson has shared pictures of his over-the-top cheat meals but his favorite dish isn’t just something to ogle on Instagram anymore.

Thanks to the star's private chef Racquel “Rocky” Rockquemore-Breiz and her husband (and fellow private chef) Daniel, the star’s monstrous French toast is available in real life at Brique French Toastery.

The Los Angeles restaurant serves the same breakfast that Chef Rocky makes for Johnson “every single weekend.”

“The first time DJ asked for French toast he said he wanted a bigger, thicker version. He loved it and we started curating the three main toppings,” she told PEOPLE about the French toast with five-inch-thick slices, peanut butter coconut maple syrup, toasted coconut chips and vanilla bean whipped cream. “I took into consideration his favorite flavor profiles."

After being flooded with comments whenever Johnson would post the French toast on Instagram, the couple began brainstorming about opening up a restaurant.

“When I approached DJ with the idea about starting the Brique French Toastery business, he gave his blessing and said, ‘Hey, go for it. I totally support you,’” Rocky recalls to PEOPLE.

Now, fans travel from far and wide to the spot. “People come from Saudi Arabia and Germany and France,” Daniel said. “It's on their itinerary.”

For people tempted by the droolworthy dish but unable to hop on a flight, the private chefs ship it anywhere in the U.S. via Goldbelly. Or they can try their hand at making this slightly smaller version smothered in bananas Foster syrup.

Dwayne Johnson's Personal Chef's French Toast With Bananas Foster Syrup and Macadamia Nuts Recipe. Jennifer Causey

French Toast with Bananas Foster Syrup and Macadamia Nuts

½ cup heavy cream

¼ cup powdered sugar

1 Tbsp. plus ½ tsp. vanilla extract, divided

1 medium ripe banana, sliced

½ cup packed dark brown sugar

6 Tbsp. (3 oz.) butter, divided

2 large eggs

½ cup whole milk (or milk of choice)

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

4 (2-in.-thick) challah or brioche slices

¼ cup honey roasted macadamia nuts, roughly chopped

1. Beat together cream, powdered sugar and½ teaspoon vanilla in a medium bowl with an electric mixer at medium speed until soft peaks form, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Cover tightly with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until ready to use.

2. Stir together banana slices, brown sugar and 4 tablespoons butter in a medium saucepan; cook over medium low, stirring often, until bananas are soft and sugar is dissolved, 4 to 5 minutes. Carefully transfer mixture to a blender. Secure lid, and remove center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over opening; process until smooth, 30 seconds to 1 minute.

3. Whisk together eggs, milk, cinnamon and remaining 1 tablespoon vanilla in a medium bowl.

4. Heat 1 tablespoon butter in a large cast-iron skillet or griddle over medium. Working in two batches, dip 2 bread slices into egg mixture, and then add to hot skillet. Cook until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate. Serve warm, topped with bananas Foster sauce, whipped cream and macadamia nuts.

Serves: 4

Active time: 25 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes