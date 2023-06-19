Dwayne Johnson Spends Father's Day on Hilarious 'Play Date' with Daughter Tiana

The Rock plays doc!

In a new Instagram Reel, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson celebrated Father's Day by enjoying some quality time with his youngest daughter, Tiana.

The Fast & Furious star, 50, played doctor with the 5-year-old, who gave him a check-up with fake equipment.

"What are we doing here, doctor?" the Black Adam actor asked Tiana as she puts a toy thermometer near his face, to which the youngster replied, "We're putting this in your mouth."

Johnson then playfully messed with "Doctor Tia," asking, "Doc, is that the rectal thermometer?" and — blissfully unaware — Tiana confirmed that it was.

"I got the rectal thermometer ... thanks guys," the actor joked to wife Lauren Hashian, who can be heard off-camera playing with the couple's daughter Jasmine, 7.

"I know one day years from now, play dates with Daddy won’t be cool anymore so I’ll take every minute I can," the Jumanji actor captioned the adorable video. "Rectal thermometers and all 😂🙋🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️."



Johnson finished his Father's Day post with a nugget of girl dad wisdom: "Every man wants a son, but every man needs a daughter."



Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

Johnson — also the father of Simone, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia — has never been shy about celebrating fatherhood and sharing sweet "daddy-daughter bonding" moments online and beyond.

In October, Johnson spoke to PEOPLE about being a dad, revealing that his "superpower" is that he continues to fall for the pranks his daughters pull on him at home.

Dwayne Johnson Instagram / Christopher Polk/Getty

Johnson has frequently shared glimpses on social media of the hilarious tricks concocted by his younger daughters.

"My superpower as a dad is the ability to not figure out why I keep falling for the 'Daddy close your eyes' trick and I get peanut butter in the face, my face drawn on, kicked in the nuts," he joked. "Everything happens, that's my superpower."

