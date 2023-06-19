Dwayne Johnson Spends Father's Day on Hilarious 'Play Date' with Daughter Tiana

"Every man wants a son, but every man needs a daughter," the 'Black Adam' actor wrote in the adorable post

Published on June 19, 2023 10:03PM EDT
The Rock plays doc!

In a new Instagram Reel, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson celebrated Father's Day by enjoying some quality time with his youngest daughter, Tiana.

The Fast & Furious star, 50, played doctor with the 5-year-old, who gave him a check-up with fake equipment.

"What are we doing here, doctor?" the Black Adam actor asked Tiana as she puts a toy thermometer near his face, to which the youngster replied, "We're putting this in your mouth."

Johnson then playfully messed with "Doctor Tia," asking, "Doc, is that the rectal thermometer?" and — blissfully unaware — Tiana confirmed that it was.

"I got the rectal thermometer ... thanks guys," the actor joked to wife Lauren Hashian, who can be heard off-camera playing with the couple's daughter Jasmine, 7.

"I know one day years from now, play dates with Daddy won’t be cool anymore so I’ll take every minute I can," the Jumanji actor captioned the adorable video. "Rectal thermometers and all 😂🙋🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️."

Johnson finished his Father's Day post with a nugget of girl dad wisdom: "Every man wants a son, but every man needs a daughter."

Dwayne Johnson Puckers Up as He Holds Daughter Tiana During Her Princess Party with Friends

Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

Johnson — also the father of Simone, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia — has never been shy about celebrating fatherhood and sharing sweet "daddy-daughter bonding" moments online and beyond.

In October, Johnson spoke to PEOPLE about being a dad, revealing that his "superpower" is that he continues to fall for the pranks his daughters pull on him at home.

Dwayne Johnson and daughters
Dwayne Johnson Instagram / Christopher Polk/Getty

Johnson has frequently shared glimpses on social media of the hilarious tricks concocted by his younger daughters.

"My superpower as a dad is the ability to not figure out why I keep falling for the 'Daddy close your eyes' trick and I get peanut butter in the face, my face drawn on, kicked in the nuts," he joked. "Everything happens, that's my superpower."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cly__bzJDQJ/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D herock Verified • Original audio prideofgypsies's profile picture youmeandpenelope's profile picture ccjan's profile picture Liked by ccjan and others therock's profile picture therock Verified Me holding my babies tight, while their mama @laurenhashianofficial sings a powerful & inspiring National Anthem to 70,000 strong at @sofistadium - will go down as one of the greatest and most moving moments of my life ❤️🇺🇸💪🏾 As a father, it rocked my soul to hold our little ones in this milestone moment, as I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it. At these little ages, they don't understand how meaningful this moment is for our family and how incredibly important the words of this song are to our great country and every American in it. It's my job to explain it and teach them one day and as their father I can't wait. Man you can can FEEL THE MANA in the air as Lauren sings. Good thing I had my glasses on because as Lauren rounded the corner with "…gave proof through the night that our flag was still there. Oh say does that star-spangled banner yet wave, o'er the land of the free and the home of the brave…" And I looked down and saw my girls with their little hands over their hearts… that was it for me 🥺🥹🥹🥹🙋🏽‍♂️ Daddy was done 😂 Congratulations to my beautiful wife, Lauren on this incredible career milestone and American honor. You are the real superstar of our family ⭐️❤️🇺🇸💪🏾 1d
