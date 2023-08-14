Dwayne Johnson Says He's 'Completely Heartbroken' by Hawaii Wildfires as Death Toll Continues to Rise

The actor, who once resided in Hawaii, spoke out about the wildfires that have devastated the island of Maui in a video on Instagram

Published on August 14, 2023
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he is "completely heartbroken" by the devastating wildfires in Hawaii.

The actor, 51, spoke out about the deadly wildfires — which have killed over 90 people as of Monday morning — in a video shared on Instagram Sunday.

“I’m completely heartbroken over this, and I know that all of you are too,” Johnson said in the clip. “Everything that I’ve seen transpire over these past couple of days, everything that continues to transpire, hour-by-hour, minute-by-minute, it's all heartbreaking.”

“Thank you guys around the world for all of your love and your support and your light, your prayers. Thank you for sending them to the islands of Hawaii, the people of Hawaii,” he continued.

Johnson then urged those who wish to donate to Hawaii to do so by clicking a link to his website in his bio on the page. “I have been speaking with organizations on the ground, we have boots on the ground, and I will continue to get as much information as possible. There's so many needs,” he explained.

The Black Adam star, who once resided in Hawaii, also wrote in his caption that the people of Maui’s faith is “strong,” and shared his appreciation for first responders, health care teams, hotels and local businesses who have given aid following the fires, labeling them as “our local heroes.”

He also tagged the Instagram of the nonprofit organization Hawaii Community Foundation, which has set up the Maui Fund with the aim to provide resources for disaster response and recovery. 

An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii
Johnson's video comes as the death toll of the Maui fires has reached 93.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

Alongside his video, Johnson also posted several photos of areas damaged by the wildfires in Maui.

The retired professional wrestler joins other stars who have responded to recovery efforts of the Maui fires. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez pledged $100 million to Maui in the wake of the fires on Friday, and Oprah Winfrey has also promised to make a "major donation" to the cause.

The wildfires were first reported on Aug. 8 and have since spread across the areas of Lahaina and Kula in Maui, Hawaii, leaving complete devastation and destruction behind. Thousands of residents and visitors have been evacuated and, following the latest death toll, more fatalities are expected.

Many more are still missing following the fires. Maui Police Chief John Pelletier urged in a press conference on Saturday, which was shared by The Washington Post, that Maui residents should take DNA tests “if you’ve got missing family members” in an effort to find and identify more residents of the island. "We need to identify your loved ones," he said.

Data revealed during the press conference detailed that 40,000 people had been flown out of Maui since Aug. 9 and there were still people staying at the airport making decisions on when they were ready to depart the location.

