Dunkin' Launches Spiked Iced Coffee and Iced Tea Cans Inspired by the Most Popular Drinks on the Menu

America's parties can soon run on Dunkin’.

On Monday, the beloved coffee chain announced that they will be selling canned Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Teas and Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees. The alcoholic beverages won’t be available at Dunkin’ locations but have already started hitting grocery and liquor stores across 12 states.

Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Teas will be available widely by the end of August and Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees will debut in early September.



Dunkin's spiked iced coffee and iced tea cans. Dunkin' Donuts

The coffee cocktails are inspired by four of the chain’s most popular coffee flavors: original iced coffee, caramel iced coffee, mocha iced coffee and vanilla iced coffee. Each 19.2 oz. can contains 6% ABV, which is slightly higher alcohol content than the average beer.

With an ABV of 5%, the Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Teas, will be available in four flavors: slightly sweet iced tea, half and half iced tea, strawberry dragonfruit iced tea refresher and mango pineapple iced tea refresher. The spiked teas are also inspired by the Dunkin’ menu.

The coffee and tea cans will be sold seperately. There will be 12-packs with three cans of each flavor, 4-packs and individual cans.

Not everyone over 21 will have access to the canned cocktails. These beverages will be available in retailers across Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas and Vermont. Fans can use the Dunkin' Spiked website to find exact locations to purchase the drinks.

Harpoon and Dunkin's donut-inspired beers. Dunkin x Harpoon

The brand has released Dunkin’-inspired beers in the past.

Since 2018, Dunkin’ has partnered with fellow Massachusetts-based company Harpoon Brewery to release seasonal beers like blueberry matcha IPA, maple créme blonde ale and midnight American porter.