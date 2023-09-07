Dunkin's Hot and Iced Coffees Are Free on Mondays

Every Monday in September, the coffee chain is handing out free medium iced or hot coffees with another purchase

By Staff Author
Published on September 7, 2023 01:08PM EDT
Dunkin pumpkin return
Dunkin's iced and hot coffees are free on Mondays in September. Photo:

Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin’ is kicking off September with free caffeine.

Every Monday in September, the coffee chain is handing out free medium coffees when customers make another purchase.

On Sept. 11, Sept. 18 and Sept. 25, coffee fanatics can score the iced or hot beverages as long as they are rewards members. (All it takes is making a free account on the Dunkin’ app or website.) 

While the Monday deal only extends to regular coffee, Dunkin’s fall lineup is available for purchase all week long. 

Inside A Dunkin' Donuts Inc. Restaurant As Company Plans For More Locations
Dunkin's hot coffees is free on Mondays. A cup of coffee is arranged for a photograph at a Dunkin' Donuts Inc. location in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Dunkin' Donuts announced a signing of store development agreements with franchisees QSR Group and Guzaratti LLC to develop six new restaurants throughout Georgia, including two multi-brand locations with Baskin-Robbins and one location in a gas station convenience store. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Autumn saw the return of their pumpkin spice signature latte, as well as their nutty pumpkin coffee. A full pumpkin bakery line-up is available at Dunkin', too — including a pumpkin cake flavored donut, pumpkin munchkins and a pumpkin-flavored muffin.

Other fall-themed items on offer include a maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich and maple sugar snacking bacon.

For a midweek pick-me-up, Starbucks announced weekly buy-one-get-one coffee deals every Thursday afternoon this September. After noon on Sept. 7, Sept. 14, Sept. 21 and Sept. 28, Starbucks sippers can snag their discounted drinks, via the BOGO coupon in the Starbucks app.

Starbucks’ autumnal lineup of new and classic beverages means customers have lots of pumpkin and spiced sips to choose from for the buy-one-get-one deal. Fan-favorites like the classic Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato are included.

Starbucks Fall Beverages

Starbucks fall drinks are BOGO free on Thursdays

New this year is the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte, which combines chai with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice. It was inspired by a popular drink often created by customers in years past, since pumpkin cream cold foam was, and still is, available to add to any iced beverage.

The new Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso is also available for the BOGO offering. It's a mix of blonde espresso, apple, cinnamon and brown sugar all shaken together and topped with oat milk.

