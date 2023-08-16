Dunkin's Fall Menu Is Here — Including the Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin is back.

It’s officially that time of year again, and Dunkin’ is kickstarting spooky season with the launch of their nationwide fall menu.

Starting Wednesday, the full slew of fall-themed menu items will be available at Dunkin’ locations all across the country.

The offerings include the return of their pumpkin spice signature latte, as well as their nutty pumpkin coffee. A full pumpkin bakery line-up is available, too — with the menu including a pumpkin cake flavored donut, pumpkin munchkins and a pumpkin-flavored muffin.

Other fall-themed items on offer include a maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich and maple sugar snacking bacon.

Grocery stores are getting a taste of fall at Dunkin' too. Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams are returning. The seasonal crackers, first released in 2022, combine the iconic fish-shaped treats with the warm flavors of pumpkin, donut glaze and spices like cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg.

Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams are back. Goldfish

The launch of pumpkin at Dunkin’ comes a week after Krispy Kreme dropped its fall menu, which saw the return of two fan favorite donuts, the pumpkin spice original glazed donut and the old-fashioned, glazed pumpkin spice cake donut. Krispy Kreme also added two new fall flavored donuts: pumpkin spice cheesecake swirl and pumpkin spice maple pecan.

Starbucks has yet to announce the launch of the fall menu, including their beloved version of the pumpkin spice latte. The chain typically drops their seasonal menu at the end of August each year.

Dunkin's pumpkin spice latte. Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin’ has been busy. The chain also announced on Monday that they will be selling canned versions of their iced coffee and iced tea — but with a boozy twist.

By the end of August, Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Teas will be widely available across the country, and Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees are set to debut in early September.

The coffee cocktails are inspired by four of the chain’s most popular coffee flavors: original iced coffee, caramel iced coffee, mocha iced coffee and vanilla iced coffee. Each 19.2 oz. can contains 6% ABV, which is slightly higher alcohol content than the average beer.

The Dunkin’ Spiced Iced Teas are also available in four flavors: slightly sweet iced tea, half and half iced tea, strawberry dragon fruit iced tea refresher and mango pineapple iced tea refresher. Each can of iced tea contains 5% ABV.

The alcoholic beverages won’t be sold at Dunkin’ locations, but have begun hitting grocery and liquor stores in 12 states.

It’s not the first time the brand has released alcohol.

Since 2018, Dunkin’ has partnered with fellow Massachusetts-based company Harpoon Brewery to release seasonal beers. Past flavors have included blueberry matcha IPA, maple créme blonde ale and a midnight American porter. Real donuts and coffee are used to flavor the seasonal beers.

