Dunkin's Fall Menu Is Here — Including the Pumpkin Spice Latte

Plus Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams are back

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore
Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. A graduate of Northwestern University, she has been working at PEOPLE since 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 06:00AM EDT
Dunkin pumpkin return
Dunkin's fall menu is here. Photo:

Dunkin' Donuts

Pumpkin is back. 

It’s officially that time of year again, and Dunkin’ is kickstarting spooky season with the launch of their nationwide fall menu.

Starting Wednesday, the full slew of fall-themed menu items will be available at Dunkin’ locations all across the country.

The offerings include the return of their pumpkin spice signature latte, as well as their nutty pumpkin coffee. A full pumpkin bakery line-up is available, too — with the menu including a pumpkin cake flavored donut, pumpkin munchkins and a pumpkin-flavored muffin.

Other fall-themed items on offer include a maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich and maple sugar snacking bacon.

Grocery stores are getting a taste of fall at Dunkin' too. Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams are returning. The seasonal crackers, first released in 2022, combine the iconic fish-shaped treats with the warm flavors of pumpkin, donut glaze and spices like cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg.

Dunkin & Goldfish collab
Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams are back. Goldfish

The launch of pumpkin at Dunkin’ comes a week after Krispy Kreme dropped its fall menu, which saw the return of two fan favorite donuts, the pumpkin spice original glazed donut and the old-fashioned, glazed pumpkin spice cake donut. Krispy Kreme also added two new fall flavored donuts:  pumpkin spice cheesecake swirl and pumpkin spice maple pecan.

Starbucks has yet to announce the launch of the fall menu, including their beloved version of the pumpkin spice latte. The chain typically drops their seasonal menu at the end of August each year.

Dunkin pumpkin return
Dunkin's pumpkin spice latte.

Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin’ has been busy. The chain also announced on Monday that they will be selling canned versions of their iced coffee and iced tea — but with a boozy twist.

By the end of August, Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Teas will be widely available across the country, and Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees are set to debut in early September. 

The coffee cocktails are inspired by four of the chain’s most popular coffee flavors: original iced coffee, caramel iced coffee, mocha iced coffee and vanilla iced coffee. Each 19.2 oz. can contains 6% ABV, which is slightly higher alcohol content than the average beer.

The Dunkin’ Spiced Iced Teas are also available in four flavors: slightly sweet iced tea, half and half iced tea, strawberry dragon fruit iced tea refresher and mango pineapple iced tea refresher. Each can of iced tea contains 5% ABV. 

The alcoholic beverages won’t be sold at Dunkin’ locations, but have begun hitting grocery and liquor stores in 12 states. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It’s not the first time the brand has released alcohol. 

Since 2018, Dunkin’ has partnered with fellow Massachusetts-based company Harpoon Brewery to release seasonal beers. Past flavors have included blueberry matcha IPA, maple créme blonde ale and a midnight American porter. Real donuts and coffee are used to flavor the seasonal beers.

Related Articles
Tristan Thompson cooks
Tristan Thompson Says He's 'Chef TT' While Making Curry Chicken: 'We're Cooking Up'
The A-List: Our Place Pan Review
Oprah, Cameron Diaz, and I All Swear By the Always Pan for Easy Everyday Cooking
Dairy Queen drops pumpkin pie blizzard
Dairy Queen Brings Back the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard for Fall
Starbucks Limited-Time Summer Remix Menu
Starbucks Adds 3 Drinks to the Summer Menu Including a Blended Iced Tea
Wendy's Breakfast Items
Wendy’s Drops New English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches and Seemingly Shades McDonald's
Charli D'Amelio Dunkin
Charli D'Amelio Reveals Her New Go-To Dunkin' Order While Giving a 'Quick Update' on Her Life
Dunkin Donuts launches spiked drinks line
Dunkin' Launches Spiked Iced Coffee and Iced Tea Cans Inspired by the Most Popular Drinks on the Menu
A general view of Eataly in the Prudential Center on Boylston Street on August 31, 2018 in Boston MA
Eataly Customer Sues After Allegedly Slipping on a Piece of Prosciutto
Punkie Johnson attends Point Foundation's Annual Point Honors Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza
'SNL' Star Punkie Johnson Admits to Eating 1-2 Onions a Day: 'I Love 'Em'
An exterior view shows a sign at a Taco Bell restaurant
All of Taco Bell's Discontinued Items & How Fans Can Get Them Back on the Menu
Nahco Cheese Spill
Truck Accident Spills Cheese on Highway Causing 'Nacho Ordinary' Traffic Jam
martha stewart making her viral smashed potatoes
Martha Stewart Shows How to Recreate the Viral Smashed Potato from Her Las Vegas Restaurant
Doritos Locos tacos and a fountain drink are arranged for a photograph at a Taco Bell restaurant, a unit of Yum! Brands Inc., in Redondo Beach, California
Taco Bell’s Doritos Locos Tacos Are Free Every Tuesday for a Month
"And Just Like That" season 2 episode 8
This $16 Amazon Find Looks Like Carrie Bradshaw’s $47 Garlic Press
Target is now allowing people to order starbucks for pick-up when they do a drive up order
Target Will Now Let You Add a Starbucks Drink to Your Drive-Up Order
Popeyes Unveils Its New Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Popeyes Is Giving Out Free Chicken Sandwiches to Honor the Menu Item's Original Release Date