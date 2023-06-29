Christopher Walken Orders an Unrecognizable Austin Butler to Hunt Timothée Chalamet in 'Dune 2' Trailer

'Dune: Part Two' is in theaters Nov. 3

Published on June 29, 2023 01:03PM EDT

Austin Butler is on a mission to find Timothée Chalamet.

On Thursday, Warner Bros. Pictures debuted a new trailer for Dune: Part Two, as director Dennis Villeneuve is providing audiences another glimpse at the sci-fi sequel nearly two months after the first trailer.

The new tease shows 27-year-old Chalamet's Paul Atreides as he convinces Chani (Zendaya), Stilgar (Javier Bardem) and the Fremen to join him in fighting the Harkonnens, who destroyed his family and murdered his father in the first film.

It also showcases Paul's reunion with Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin) as the Fremen come to view their new ally as a prophet. Chani and Paul appear to fall in love, while the galaxy's emperor (Christopher Walken) enlists 31-year-old Butler's Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in getting rid of Paul before he and the Fremen reclaim Arrakis.

A major battle rages throughout the desert planet, and the trailer ends with Paul declaring himself the "Duke of Arrakis" — and hints at a duel between him and Feyd-Rautha.

Dune: Part Two
Timothee Chalamet in Dune: Part Two.

Warner Bros. Pictures

The film will "explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family," according to a synopsis.

"Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee," the synopsis adds.

Dune: Part Two
Austin Butler in Dune: Part Two.

Warner Bros. Pictures

The trailer also brought about further looks at Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, daughter of Walken's Emperor Shaddam IV.

“Her stake could not be higher because she’s afraid that her father could lose the throne, could lose everything,” director Villeneuve told Vanity Fair of working Pugh's role back in April.

“When I met Florence, I was struck by her assurance, how grounded she is as a young woman, how direct, how unapologetic," he said. "She has something inherently royal about her. I will definitely believe that Florence could become, in the future, a prime minister.”

Dune: Part Two

Warner Bros. Pictures

Dune: Part Two is part of Villenueve's adaptation of author Frank Herbert's Dune novels; the sequel is expected to finish adapting the plot of the original 1965 novel.

While Chalamet and Zendaya lead the new movie, the film is also set to welcome a group of new cast members, including Pugh, Butler, Léa Seydoux and Walken. The sequel is also set to bring back Rebecca Ferguson, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Dave Bautista and Stellan Skårsgard.

Dune: Part Two is in theaters Nov. 3.

