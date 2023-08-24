'Dune: Part Two' Release Delayed to 2024 amid Ongoing Hollywood Strikes

PEOPLE has confirmed the sequel has been delayed to March 15, 2024

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Published on August 24, 2023 11:32PM EDT
Dune: Part Two Official Trailer credit warner bros.
Timothée Chalamet in Dune: Part 2. Photo:

warner bros.

Fans will have to wait to see Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya reunite in the world of Dune.

The film was originally slated to premiere in theaters on Nov. 3, 2023, close to a year after filming wrapped in Dec. 2022.

PEOPLE has confirmed the follow-up to the Denis Villeneuve-directed sci-fi film Dune: Part Two has been delayed to March 15, 2024. A sequel for the Warner Bros. film was announced just days after its Oct. 22, 2021 premiere.

"This is only the beginning...Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We're excited to continue the journey!" Legendary Pictures wrote on Twitter, now known as X, alongside an image that read Dune: Part Two.

Dune: Part Two Official Trailer credit warner bros.
Zendaya in Dune: Part Two.

warner bros.

Upon its release, fans can expect the sequel to pick up where the first Dune film left off. An official synopsis states that Dune: Part Two "will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides [Chalamet] as he unites with Chani [Zendaya] and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

The sequel will also include returning cast members Rebecca FergusonDave BautistaJavier BardemJosh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, and Charlotte Rampling. New additions to the cast include Florence PughAustin Butler, Léa Seydoux, Christopher Walken, and Tim Blake Nelson.

Other delayed Warner Bros. films amid the ongoing strikes in Hollywood include Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which was set to be released on March 15, 2024, but has been moved to April 12, 2024.Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is now slated for a Dec. 13, 2024 release after previously being set to premiere on April 12, 2024. MGM also pushed the Zendaya-led film Challengers from Sept. 15 to April 26 of next year.

The SAG-AFTRA — the union that comprises the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists – announced a strike in July after failed contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Actors are prohibited from doing press for upcoming films during the strike.

The strike remains ongoing.

