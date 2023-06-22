Paul Dano Shorts GameStop's Stock in Trailer for 'Dumb Money' Based on Real-Life Events

The cast of "Dumb Money," out Sept. 22, also includes Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen, America Ferrera, Shailene Woodley, Nick Offerman, Sebastian Stan and more

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 22, 2023 02:40PM EDT

Paul Dano has come into quite a bit of Dumb Money.

The Oscar nominee leads a star-studded cast in the upcoming dramedy, which an official release describes as "the ultimate David vs. Goliath tale" based on the 2021 GameStop stock short squeeze.

The film, whose trailer was released Thursday, will center on the battle between hedge funds and the amateur Reddit traders who caused GameStop stock to skyrocket to more than 1700% through investing apps like Robinhood.

"In the middle of everything is regular guy Keith Gill (Dano, 39), who starts it all by sinking his life savings into the stock and posting about it," the synopsis continues.

"When his social posts start blowing up, so does his life and the lives of everyone following him. As a stock tip becomes a movement, everyone gets rich — until the billionaires fight back, and both sides find their worlds turned upside down."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Paul Dano stars as Keith Gill in DUMB MONEY.
Paul Dano in Dumb Money (2023).

Claire Folger

In trailer for Dumb Money, Keith is shown riding the high of telling his wife (played by Shailene Woodley) he has made millions of dollars, only to subsequently lose "a billion."

"Eleven f---ing million dollars?!" Keith's brother Kevin (Pete Davidson) tells him over the phone at one point, encouraging him to buy a Ferrari.

Soon, Steve Cohen (played by Vincent D'Onofrio) connects with fellow real-life hedge-fund CEOs Gabe Plotkin (Dano's Fabelmans costar Seth Rogen) and Ken Griffin (Nick Offerman) about the phenomenon, and things start going south quickly.

Based on Ben Mezrich's 2021 book The Antisocial Network, Dumb Money is directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) from a script by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo.

The film also stars America Ferrera, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Ramos and more.

Pete Davidson and Paul Dano star in DUMB MONEY.
Pete Davidson and Paul Dano in Dumb Money (2023).

Claire Folger

In January 2021, Redditors encouraged each other to buy stock in the beloved video game store, which drove up the price of the company's stocks. Hedge-fund companies were betting the stock would go down, but then regular investors' interest in the stocks caused prices to surge, meaning hedge funds lost billions of dollars.

Similar situations happened with individual traders buying stocks in other struggling companies such as AMC movie theaters, Blackberry and Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Dumb Money is in theaters Sept. 22.

Related Articles
Bad Bunny will play Marvel's El Muerto.
Bad Bunny's 'Spider-Man' Spinoff Movie 'El Muerto' Removed from Sony Release Schedule: Report
Tenoch Huerta attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Red Carpet Screening at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture on October 30, 2022 in Washington, DC.
'Wakanda Forever' Star Tenoch Huerta Exits Netflix Movie After Denying Sexual Assault Accusation: 'Have No Choice'
Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen 'Getting to Know Each Other': They'll 'See Where It Goes'
Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen 'Getting to Know Each Other': They'll 'See Where It Goes' (Exclusive Source)
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Kevin Costner Divorce: Inside the Expensive 'Accustomed Lifestyle' the Exes Are at Odds Over
Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt
Chris Hemsworth Wishes Marvel Costar Chris Pratt a Happy Birthday: 'My Favorite Lord of the Stars'
New parents Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah exit the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. The couple recently welcomed their first child together, a son named Roman Pacino.
Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah Enjoy Date Night After Welcoming Baby Boy
Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire are inseparable as they arrive at Hotel Plaza
Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire Spotted in Paris Together Wearing Matching Dodgers Hats
Katherine Schwarzenegger Wishes Husband Chris Pratt Happy Birthday
Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrates Husband Chris Pratt's Birthday: 'We Love You Like Crazy'
E.L. James Says She Choreographed 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Sex Scenes with Husband in the Backseat of a Car
E.L. James Says She Choreographed 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Sex Scenes with Husband in the Backseat of a Car
Kevin Hart Interviews Will Smith and Dwayne Johnson in Peacock Series 'Hart to Heart'
Kevin Hart Interviews Will Smith and Dwayne Johnson in 'Hart to Heart' Season 3 Trailer (Exclusive)
Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany are spotted on a bike ride in New York City. Jennifer, 52, wore a white t-shirt, jeans, and white trainers. The 52 year old English actor wore a henley shirt, light trousers, and Dr Martens shoes.
Jennifer Connelly and Husband Paul Bettany Go on a Bike Ride Together in New York City
Ethan Hawke, Maya Hawke
Maya Hawke 'Lied' to Parents to Cover for Night She Lost Her Virginity: 'My Father Was Very, Very Upset'
Karen Lawrence, Jennifer Lawrence and Gary Lawrence attend Sony Pictures' "No Hard Feelings" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 20, 2023 in New York City.
Jennifer Lawrence Supported by Her Parents at N.Y.C. Premiere of Raunchy Comedy 'No Hard Feelings'
YELLOWSTONE, Kevin Costner; Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner attend the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Says She Never Pressured Him to Leave 'Yellowstone' Before Split
Michael Shannon attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - "George & Tammy" at SAG-AFTRA Foundation screening room on June 14, 2023
Michael Shannon Says He Turned Down a 'Star Wars' Role: 'I Don't Find Them Interesting'
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Spotted Out amid Divorce
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Seen Out in Santa Barbara amid Divorce from Actor