Duke Quarterback Denied Homework Extension After Team Upsets Clemson: ‘No Way Man’

One day after his impassioned plea to Professor Donald H. Taylor, Riley Leonard learned a real-life lesson

Published on September 6, 2023 04:55PM EDT
Duke Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard and professor Donald H. Taylor
Photo:

Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty; Duke/Instagram

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard may have led his team to an upset victory against Clemson on Monday night, but he dropped the ball when it came to his homework!

Upon clinching the historic win and after a sea of Blue Devils stormed the field, reality set in for the 20-year-old junior from Alabama, who issued a plea to his teacher, Donald H. Taylor of Duke’s Sanford School of Public Policy, for an extension.

But on Tuesday, the professor intercepted his student’s request and ran it back for a put-down. 

“Hey Riley, great game last night, man that was so exciting,” Taylor said in a video posted to the university’s X (formerly known as Twitter) account. “Congratulations to you and all your teammates. But you know, [defensive end] Wesley Williams and the other linemen who are in the class? They said they prepared ahead and did it ahead of time, so why didn’t the quarterback?”

He added with an incredulous near-smile, “So no way man, no extension.”

Taylor’s denial came less than a day after Duke dismantled the former No. 9 team in the country, 28-7. It was the university's first win against a top 10 school since 1989, when they coincidentally also defeated Clemson, according to The Athletic.

Leonard completed 17 of 33 passes for 175 yards (and added 98 yards and one touchdown on the ground), but he realized he hadn’t finished an off-the-field assignment.

“Professor Taylor, if you’re seeing this, please let me turn in my homework late because it's due tonight, I think at 12,” he asked his professor on Monday.

Now, Leonard is left to catch up on his studies — and prepare for the next game against the Lafayette Leopards this Saturday in Durham.

