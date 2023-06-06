Duggars Docuseries Producers Say There's 'Definitely Enough' for Another 'Crazy Episode' of the Show

The producers of 'Shiny Happy People' dig into some of the cuts they hope eventually "see the light of the day," including an "intense" look at the Duggars' controversial religious leader Bill Gothard

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Published on June 6, 2023 03:51 PM
The Duggar family appear on NBC News' "Today" show
Photo:

Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

The team behind Prime Video's Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets are looking to the future.

The four-part docuseries explores the once-beloved family and their radical religion, the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP). More specifically, the scandal surrounding Josh Duggar — whose many controversies include being sentenced in May 2022 for receiving and possessing child pornography — is a major focal point in the series.

Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her husband Derick DillardAmy (Duggar) King and her husband Dillon King, and Jim Bob Duggar's sister Deanna Jordan speak out against the family and IBLP in the show.

Even though the entire docuseries is now available to stream, producer Cori Shepherd exclusively tells PEOPLE that "there's definitely enough for another solid, crazy episode that I think people would eat up." 

"There is some stuff that we shot that I would love to have it see the light of the day," she affirms.

Josh Duggar

Kris Connor/Getty 

"I think we could have spent multiple more episodes on the Duggars, and also the larger story at play," explains fellow EP Blye Faust.

She adds, "There's always a conversation going on of should we do more. And I think we'll continue to have that conversation [once] the series comes out."

Naturally, when editing down such a hefty project, some of the research doesn't make it into the final cut.

"There were things like the whole section about the Joshua Generation was really made a lot shorter. We could do an entire documentary on that, and I hope people will go and do a really deep dive on that, because to me, this is how this affects every American. In fact, [it] is affecting the world," says Shepherd. "It wasn't entirely [IBLP founder] Bill Gothard that created the Joshua Generation, but certainly, a lot of really key people were heavily influenced by him and his teachings. And so to me, that was just criminal that we had to leave that part out."

"Also, one of the more intense pieces for me was finding out how Gothard's teachings really went deep into not just communities but cities. Like municipal governments where, in certain cities, they printed quotes from his work on the checks of the city employees. That didn't make it into the doc," she continues. "There were these things called God Pod in prisons because there was a whole amount of funding to do character training in prisons. And women in female prison units joined these God Pods where they were given better housing and food if they would study the teachings of Bill Gothard. That included authoritarianism."

Shepherd adds, "These were women who had been abused, all kinds of terrible things. And they were told, you need to obey a man. So those were some of the things. Sorry, I could go for hours, of course, about that."

Duggar Family - Shiny Happy People

Prime

Given the ongoing trouble surrounding Josh, 35, and his family's religion, Faust thinks the timing has been "amazing" to release the docuseries.

"There was a Washington Post article that just dropped [on May 29] about the world of fundamental homeschooling. It was really revealing and, actually, very moving, too," Faust says. "I think there's something out there right now. This conversation is starting to take place as to looking at some of these fundamental institutions, belief systems and how they've been allowed to flourish and the impact that it has on not just kids and homeschool, but also for women."

"I think this will definitely open people's eyes and, hopefully, start a larger conversation about a lot of those things," she adds. "'Cause it's not just the Duggars and it's not just IBLP. There's a much bigger system at play here."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is now streaming in full on Prime Video.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

