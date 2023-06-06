'Dubai Bling' Stars Kris Fade and Wife Brianna Ramirez Fade Expecting First Baby Together

Congratulations are in order for Dubai Bling’s Kris Fade and Brianna Ramirez Fade!

The reality stars — who tied the knot in March 2022 — are expecting their first baby together, they confirmed to PEOPLE Tuesday. TMZ was first to report the news.

Kris, the 43-year-old host of The Kris Fade Show on Virgin Radio Dubai, is already dad to two children: daughters Noushie and Kikki.

Last month, Brianna admitted she had “baby fever” on Instagram that featured a sweet snapshot and video clip of her hanging out with a close friend’s son. “The baby fever is real 👶🏽 🤒 #inshallahoneday #amidoingitright,” she wrote in the post's caption.

Kris and Brianna are expecting a baby boy, they say. Brianna is currently coming to the end of her first trimester.



Brianna and Kris Fade. Neville Hopwood/Getty

Brianna’s pregnancy comes after she revealed she had been diagnosed with Graves’ Disease during an episode of the hit Netflix series.

According the Mayo Clinic, Graves’ Disease is “an immune system disorder that results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones (hyperthyroidism).”

During the third episode of the reality show, which premiered in October 2022, Brianna said, “After marrying Kris, I would love to have a little boy… but I also have an autoimmune disease… which is hypothyroidism, so my hormones are all over the place.”

She also added that she is on medication for the condition, but the type of medication meant she wouldn’t be able to have children for around a year.

But in November, the star revealed that she was “off all the medication,” and would “hopefully” be able to try for a baby soon in a video posted on her TikTok.

“Last year I was diagnosed with Graves’ Disease,” she said. “I started getting really, really bad heart palpitations, felt tired, weak, hair was falling and drastic weight loss. So after speaking to about three different doctors they said it was all okay that I went on medication so I was on two different medications.”



The brand manager went on to reveal she also changed her diet and adopted the “paleo autoimmune diet” and went gluten-free, stopped drinking coffee and cut out certain red meats and other foods.



She continued, “With all that I can now say that all my levels are completely normal. As of now I am off all the medication but I can relapse at any moment. I have blood tests about once every month to make sure I’m all in the clear but I continue to eat pretty healthy and I take all my vitamins.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Revealing her hopes of getting pregnant with a baby boy, Brianna added, “Hopefully soon I can try for a baby, and yes I want a boy. I am going to try for a boy. Don’t ask me how you do it, just look up Shettles Method for how you get a boy.”



According to Natural Cycles’ description of The Shettles Method, “If you want to conceive a boy you should try to have sex as close as possible to ovulation.”



Kris and Brianna met via social media in 2015 and got engaged in 2019 before marrying last March at The Ritz-Carlton in Dubai. Their wedding was featured on the show.

"I will never take my eyes off you," Kris wrote to his bride on Instagram in March.